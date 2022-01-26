Deaths in Limerick - January 26, 2022

The death has occurred of Helen Dooley (née Barry)

Of Garryglass Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston

Also of Peru and Illinois, USA. On January 12, 2022. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Nora, brother John and sister Ita (Collins). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dave, daughters Anne Rochelle, Maureen and Catriona and son Brendan and four grandchildren, Sophia, Anthony, Gianna, and Lilliana;, her sister Bridget, (Ryan) brothers Willie and Pat, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her late sister Ita's house at Fanningstown, Crecora (V94K29R) on Sunday January 30 from 2:30pm to 6.30pm. Holy Rosary at 5pm. Removal to Sacred Heart Church Limerick arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass Monday January 31 at 11am followed by burial in Fedamore extension cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas Hanley

Of Colbert Avenue, Janesboro

Predeceased by brother Gerard.

Very deeply regretted by brothers Michael, Martin and Oliver, sister Marie, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and kind neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Tommy will repose at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Monday, January 31 from 10am to 12pm, for family and close friends. Service will follow in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

The death has occurred of Eva McConville

Of Curagh Crescent, Cappamore

Formerly of Mill Road, Corbally

Pre-deceased by her parents Margaret and Vincent.

Very deeply regretted by her loving children Hollie-Mai, Vinny and Mason, brothers Bobby, Marty, John and Gary, sister Joanne, all other relatives, and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday, January 27 from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. Arriving at St Munchin's College Chapel, Corbally, on Friday, January 28 for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St Lawrence (extension) cemetery.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mary McGrath

Of North Strand, Dublin and Kilfinane

On January 25, 2022. Peacefully in the kind care of the staff of Clontarf Private Nursing Home, Dublin. Beloved sister of the late Eileen McDonagh (Tuam), aunt of Michael (deceased), Joe, Maria (deceased), and Maurice and sister in law of Michael McDonagh (Tuam). Deeply regretted by her grandnieces and all her relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at 12pm Friday in St Andrew's Church Kilfinane followed by burial at Emlygrennan Cemetery, Martinstown

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael McNamara

Of Richmond Park, Corbally

Michael died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Betty and dearest father of Therese (Costigan), Annette (Murphy), Richard, Michelle and Michael. Youngest brother of Frances, Teresa and the late Martin, Sean, Richard, Bridie, Betty and Maura.

Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, January 27 from 5pm-6:30pm.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Friday, January 28 at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Sr Moira O'Sullivan

Of Salesian Sisters, Árd Mhuire, Caherdavin

Late of Glin. On January 25, 2022, peacefully at Carrigoran House. Predeceased by her parents Bridget and Roger and her sister Cathy. Deeply regretted by her sisters Eileen, Bridie, Anna, Nora, Margaret and Chrissie, her nieces, nephews, extended family and her Salesian Sisters.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday, January 27 from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, January 28 in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Phelan (née Dunne)

Of Glenview Drive, Shelbourne Park

Mary died peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her cherished children Paul, Mark and Tara, adored grandchildren Patric, Jemma, Mathew, Mary-Savannah, Shannon-Rose, Gloria, Justin and Evan, daughters-in-law Margo and Jona, son-in-law Owen, other relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, January 28, from 5 to 6pm.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday, January 29, at 10am. This will be streamed live at https://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Mary’s funeral cortege will pass the family home on Saturday before Mass at 9:40am.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Freddie Ware

Of Glendale House, Revington Park, North Circular Road

Freddie died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the tender care of Tearmann Ward, St Camillus Hospital.

Beloved husband of Marion and dearest father of Sarah, Joseph and Apryl.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and children, grandchildren Fred, George, Jack and Eve, son-in-law Dave, sisters Anita and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at home (Eircode: V94 XC91) on Thursday, January 27, from 4pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Friday, January 28, at 2pm. This will be streamed live at https://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Michael Moloney

Of Orchard Road, Cork City and Shanagolden

On Tuesday January 25, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family in Cork University Hospital, Michael (ex An Garda Síochána), beloved husband of Patsy (nee Cogan, formerly of Carrigaline), loving father of Mary, John and Adel and brother of Noel, John, Oliver and the late Tom and Moira. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Eilish, his twelve adored grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, January 27 from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Friday, January 28 in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Dennehy’s Cross. Funeral afterwards to St John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea, Carrigaline.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Stephen O'Shea

Of 17 Castleview, Newcastle Wes and Granagh

Died on January 25, 2022 peacefully at St Ita’s Hospital Newcastle West. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernadette (Broderick), his sisters, brothers and extended families.

May he rest in peace

Funeral arriving on Thursday 27th January at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Newcastle West for 11.30am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bríd Uí Ógáin (née Grace)

Of Clondalkin, Dublin and Pallasgreen

On January 24, 2022. Peacefully in the company of her loving husband and kind and gentle care of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Clondalkin following a long illness; beloved wife of Éamonn, much loved mother of Cúán, Dónall, Ruairí, Máire Aoibhinn and Fionnán; and also sadly missed by her sister Mary, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village, on Thursday from 4pm to 6pm only. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11:30 am in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin. Burial the following day Saturday in Bruff Cemetery (beside the Church of St. Peter and Paul) at 12noon.

House private please. Family flowers only please

To view Bríd's Funeral Mass on Friday at 11:30 am please see link –

www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/clondalkin-village-parish-church

