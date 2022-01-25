Deaths in Limerick - January 25, 2022

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) RING of Downey Street, Killalee, Limerick.



Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Patsy, son Kenneth and his wife Nicola, daughter Veronica and her partner Trevor, grandchildren Chloe, Adam and Seán, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (27th January) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Arriving at St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, on Friday (28th January) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am

Oliver's Requiem Mass will be live streamed at the link below.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of ANDREW KOVALCHUK of Moneygourney, Cork / Dublin / Limerick.



Kovalchuk (Moneygourney, late of Limerick, Dublin, Shannon, Ukraine, Belarus and USA) deid on January 24th 2022, at Cork University Hospital.

Andrew beloved husband of Elena and loving father of Alyona, Alison, Alexandra and Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother Maxym, niece Victoria, relatives and friends.

Service at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline at 11.45 on Wednesday (26th), funeral afterwards at The Island Crematorium at 1.00pm which may be viewed on the link below.

Messages for the family may be left on the link below.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John KEANE of St. Jude's Shelbourne Avenue, Limerick City, Limerick.



Formerly of Glenmore Road, Caherdavin and Ballynanty, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, children David, Rosemarie and Christopher, brothers Ray and Christy, sister Mary and her husband Thomas Kiely, uncle Tony, son-in-law Gary, daughters-in-law Kathy and Jayde grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives, Mary and Philomena, the extended O'Flaherty and Keane families, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

House private, please.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) Fitzgerald of St. Flannan's Terrace, Castleconnell, Limerick.



Fitzgerald, Patrick (Pa), St. Flannan’s Terrace, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick, formerly of ESB.

Died 23rd January 2022 unexpectedly at his home. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving sons Anthony and Gerard, brothers Ger, Joe, Christy, Seamus, Leo, sisters Mary, Ann, Sadie and Breda, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell this Wednesday, 26th January, from 6 PM to 8 PM. Arrival at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Thursday 27th for Requiem Mass at 11.30AM which will be broadcast on link below.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell. House Private please. Please adhere to government guidelines.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Nora Doran (née Ryan) of Warrenstown, Drumree, Meath / Limerick.



Nora Doran (nee Ryan), Warrenstown, Drumree, Co. Meath and formerly Limerick.

Died peacefully at The Mater Hospital. 24th January 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband Alo and beloved son Joseph.

Sadly missed by her loving son Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Nora Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Heffernan’s Funeral Home, High Street, Trim C15 HDT1 on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Kiltale arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed at the link below.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. If you wish you may leave a personal message for the family in the section below.

---------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Martha Creamer of Exchange Street, Limerick City, Limerick.



Martha Creamer (née Trehy) (Exchange Street, Limerick) 25th January 2022, died peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Tommy, dearly loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Service on Thursday (27th January) in St Mary’s Cathedral, Bridge Street at 10.30am followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 12 noon.

-------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Con Cooney of 80 Assumpta Park, Newcastle West, Limerick.



Died on 23rd January 2022 at his residence.

Predeceased by his grandson Kenneth. Deeply regretted by his wife Peg, sons John and Kevin, daughters Kay and Mary, daughter-in-law Tina, grandchildren Emmaline and her husband Connie, Robert and his wife Charline, Matthew, Luke, Nichola and John, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Thursday 27th January from 6 o'clock to 7 o’clock.

Arriving at St Patrick’s Church Tournafulla on Friday morning 28th January for 11 o'clock requiem mass and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

