24 Jan 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Monday, January 24, 2022

24 Jan 2022 6:00 PM

THE DEATH has occurred of Nancy O'Riordan (née Egleston)Garrynoe, Kilmallock, Limerick

Formerly of Athlunkard St. Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Gerald. Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughter-in-law Diane, grandchildren, Conor & Sarah, brother-in-law Billy, nieces Mary & Deirdre, cousins, relatives and large circle of friends. R.I.P

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home Kilmallock, Tuesday 25th, between 6pm and 7:30pm, with removal afterwards to S.S Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock. Funeral Mass Wednesday 26th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Lindsey MCNAMARA O'Malley Park, Southill, Limerick City, Limerick

Late St. Vincent's Lisnagry and the Daughters of Charity, Dooradoyle

Dearly loved daughter of Paddy & Rose and cherished sister of Darren. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Ciara, nephews Theo and Tyler, her extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (January 26th) from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass on Thursday (January 27th) at 11am in the Holy Family Parish Church, Southill. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations,if desired, to the Daughters of Charity, Dooradoyle.

------------------------------------------ 

The death has occurred of Pauline CONDON 55 Highfield, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Clanmaurice Avenue, Limerick.

Pauline died peacefully, in the tender loving care of Thorpe’s Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the Late Tom and dearest mother of Grainne, Sean & Siobhan, Andrew, Maire and the Late Sinead. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren Sharon, Jean, Colin, Maeve, Ailish, Fiona, Ciara, Aoife, Cian & Eoin, great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Rita, son-in-law Donal, Siobhan’s partner Mike, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace. Reposing at home on Wednesday, 26th January from 3-7pm.

Leaving to arrive for Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday 27th January at 12 noon. This will be streamed live here.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations to a charity of your choice.

 ------------------------------------------ 

 Messages of condolence can be left here. 

Local News

