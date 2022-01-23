Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, January 23, 2022

The death has occurred of Breda O'Leary (née Ronayne), Kilcolgan, Galway and formerly of Cork, Limerick, Castleknock and Cabinteely, Dublin.

On 22nd January, 2022, Breda passed away peacefully and courageously at home following a brief illness. Daughter of the late Michael and Agnes Ronayne, beloved wife of the late Gerard, loving and loyal mother to Marion (Cox), Gerry, Norman, Oonagh (McDermott) and Niall and dear sister of Mary, Anne and the late Tom and Gerald.

Greatly missed by her daughters and sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway, (H91V1K8) on Tuesday evening, 25th January from 6 p.m. with removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge at 7.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 26th January at 12 noon. Funeral after Mass to Shannon Crematorium (V14 PV30). Committal Service on arrival at 2.30 p.m.

House private by request.

May Breda rest in peace

When attending the funeral removal, Mass and or the crematorium please continue to wear a mask and kindly refrain from shaking hands.

Family flowers, donations, if desired, to the Irish Hospice Foundation https://hospicefoundation.ie/donate/

Book of Condolence: If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the family please use the link below. Thank you for your thoughtfulness at this time.

Live-streaming Information

Zoom Link for Tuesday evening reception into the Church and Requiem Mass on Wednesday are available through https://clarinbridgeparish.ie/

Live-stream link for the Committal Service at Shannon Crematorium is available on https://shannoncrematorium.com/ Password BOL26

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Collum (née Comey), Blacquiere Villas, Royal Canal Bank, Phibsboro, Dublin / Castlemahon, County Limerick.

Died peacefully on 22nd January 2022 at the Mater Hospital Dublin. Deeply regretted by her husband Tom (formerly of Ardrine, Castlemahon), sister Stella, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Arriving at Berkeley Road Church Phibsboro on Tuesday 25th January for 10am requiem Mass. Removal afterwards to arrive at St Munchin's Church, Knockaderry, Co Limerick on Wednesday, 26th January for 12pm funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Clouncagh. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

