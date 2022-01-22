Deaths in Limerick - January 22, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Derek Fagan, Rose Cottage, Wood Road, Cratloe, Clare, V95 W9Y2 / Limerick



Derek Fagan (Rose Cottage, Wood Road, Cratloe, Co. Clare, V95 W9Y2 and previously of Palma, Majorca, Spain). January 21st 2022 in the loving care of his family and staff of Milford Care Centre. Beloved son of Marie and the late Dermot. Dearly loved brother of Majella, cherished uncle to Tara and Amanda. Sadly missed by his brother-in-law Ger, extended family and his close circle of dear friends

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home for family and close friends this Sunday (23rd January) from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. A funeral service will be held in Shannon Crematorium this Monday (24th January) at 3.00pm, all are welcome. Family flowers only, donation if desired to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John McGrath Ardrahan, Galbally, Limerick / Finglas, Dublin



McGrath, Ardrahan, Galbally, Co. Limerick & formerly of Finglas, Dublin on the 21th January 2022. John Predeceased by his parents Joe & Agnes, brothers Charlie, Joe, Anthony, sisters Rita, Margaret, Kathleen, Breda, Rosaleen & Paula. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty (Ryan), sons Joe & William, daughters Cecilia & Rosaleen, brothers James & William, sister Agnes, sons-in-law Doug & Nawaee, daughter-in-law Kim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Rebekah, Ethan, Niamh, Matthew, Lianna, Malissa, Kelvin, Darcy & Nathan, nephews, nieces extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Sunday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. John's funeral cortége will leave Fraser's Funeral Home on Monday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass in Galbally Church. Mass will be live streamed. Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no hand shaking & observe social distancing at all times.

----------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael O'Halloran St. Munchin's Terrace, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick



Michael, died suddenly, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Maudie & Munchin O'Halloran.

Very deeply regretted by his brother Gerry, sister-in-law Marie, nephew Emmet, nieces Melissa and Niamh, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

----------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Paddy Tierney Dromin, Kilmallock, Limerick



Paddy Tierney, Dromin, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, peacefully at Beech Lodge Care Facility, Bruree, Co. Limerick on Friday 21st of December. Funeral arrangements to follow.

----------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of PATRICK (Paddy) TUOHY Mill View, Ballinagough, Whitegate, Clare / Castleconnell, Limerick



Paddy, formerly of Chapel Hill, Castleconnell, passed away peacefully at The Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe, Deeply regretted by his family, wife Mary, daughter Hazel (O'Gorman), sons Billy and Gary, grandchildren Shannon and Stephen, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Funeral Home, Whitegate on Monday, 24th January, from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 25th January, at 11.30 am in St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to the Parkinson's Association.

----------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Peggy Loughman (née Lawlor) Marie Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock, Limerick / Fedamore, Limerick



Formerly of Carnane, Fedamore, Co. Limerick. Peggy, died (peacefully) at Marie Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock.

Predeceased by her husband Jim, her parents Babbie and Michael, her siblings Joe-Pat, Mickey & Nan and her seven nephews.

Very deeply regretted by her loving sisters Pauline, Geraldine, Catherine, Majella, Tina and Linda, brothers Jimmy, Willie and Dinny, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Monday (January 24th) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with removal afterwards to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Funeral on Tuesday after 12 Noon Mass to Taylor's Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to a Charity of your choice.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

----------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) McMahon Annacotty Hill, Annacotty, Limerick / Pallasgreen, Limerick



McMahon, Jeremiah (Jerry), Annacotty Hill, Annacotty, Limerick , formerly of Nicker, Pallasgreen. 22nd January 2022 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sarahann, sons and daughters Michael, Sharon, Josephine, Bernard, Paul, David, Eileen and Diarmúid, sons in law and daughters in law Annie, Chris, Pat, Róisin, Joanne and Brian, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Annacotty on Monday 24th January from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.. Arrival at Our Lady Help of Christians Church Milford Castletroy on Tuesday 25th January for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/milfordlimerick. Burial afterwards in Stradbally cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines,

Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

---------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Conway Skagh, Croom, Limerick

London and Late of Skagh, Croom Co Limerick. Peacefully in his 100th year.

Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter Carmel, son Kieran, daughter in law Antoinette, son in law Chris, grandchildren, great grand-daughter, sister in law, relatives, neighbours and his friends.

Rest in peace. Reposing Wednesday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home in Croom from 6-7 pm.

Removal to arrive on Thursday morning at St Mary's Church, Croom for 12-noon requiem mass with burial afterwards in Relig Mhuire, Croom.

As per Covid guidelines, mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.

---------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eoin RAFFERTY Meelick, Clare / Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Limerick

Eoin died suddenly at Home.

Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Karen (née Boyle), devoted and adored father of Shane, Jack & Emily, son of Nuala & the late Pat, dearest brother of Brian, Emer, Niamh & Niall and son-in-law of Joe & Jean.

He will be greatly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, parents-in-law, brothers in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and his many great friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday 24th January from 5pm-6:30pm.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Church, Cratloe on Tuesday 25th January at 11am. This will be streamed on the Cratloe Parish Missions Facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Claughaun Cemetery, Cratloe.

Eoin’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home at 10:30am approx., before Mass on Tuesday.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to St. Michael’s Rowing Club.

---------------------------------------------

Messages of condolence can be left here.