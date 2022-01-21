Deaths in Limerick - January 21, 2022
The death has occurred of Tommy Quaid of Tullybrackey, Bruff, Limerick.
Predeceased by his parents, Tommy and Catherine Quaid.
Sadly missed by his beloved wife Eilis; loving daughter Beth; sisters Anne and Jacqueline; brother Des, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Reposing at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff on Sunday (January 23) from 5pm to 7pm with funeral Mass at Ss. Peter and Paul's Church Dromina, County Cork on Monday at 12midday.
Burial afterwards in Patrickswell New Cemetery, Lough Gur, Bruff.
House strictly private please.
The death has occurred of Denis Holmes of Ahabeg, Ballysimon, Limerick. Late of Farnane, Murroe and formerly of Irish Prison Service.
Brother of the late Jim and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary; sons David, John and Kevin; daughters Denise and Elaine; son-in-law Dan, daughters-in-law Suzanne and Cathy; grandchildren, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.
Reposing at his home in Ballysimon on Saturday (January 22) from 4pm to 6pm for family and friends.
Funeral Mass on Sunday (January 23) at 11.30am at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe with burial afterwards in Ballysimon Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines.
