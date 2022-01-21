Search

22 Jan 2022

Deaths in Limerick - January 21, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - November 26, 2021

Deaths in Limerick - January 21, 2022

Reporter:

21 Jan 2022

The death has occurred of Tommy Quaid of Tullybrackey, Bruff, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents, Tommy and Catherine Quaid.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife Eilis; loving daughter Beth; sisters Anne and Jacqueline; brother Des, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff on Sunday (January 23) from 5pm to 7pm with funeral Mass at Ss. Peter and Paul's Church Dromina, County Cork on Monday at 12midday.

Burial afterwards in Patrickswell New Cemetery, Lough Gur, Bruff.

House strictly private please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Denis Holmes of Ahabeg, Ballysimon, Limerick.  Late of Farnane, Murroe and formerly of Irish Prison Service.

Brother of the late Jim and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary; sons David, John and Kevin; daughters Denise and Elaine; son-in-law Dan, daughters-in-law Suzanne and Cathy; grandchildren, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Ballysimon on Saturday (January 22) from 4pm to 6pm for family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday (January 23) at 11.30am at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe with burial afterwards in Ballysimon Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media