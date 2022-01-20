Deaths in Limerick - January 20, 2022

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Ahern

Of 179, Rock Place, Carew Park, Limerick City

Billy, died, peacefully, January 20, 2022

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, daughters Antoinette and Christine, sons Patrick and Colm, grandchildren Tadgh, Muirrinn, Feidhlim, Alex and Ruby, son-in-law Anthony, daughter-in-law Lisa, sister Agnes Moore, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday, January 21, from 2.00pm to 4.00pm for family and friends. Arriving at the Holy Family Church, Southill, on Saturday, January 22 for requiem Mass at 10.30am

Billy's Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8h7cP48GYDg&feature=youtu.be

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The funeral cortege will pass the family residence in Rock Place, Carew Park, before the Mass, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Barry (née Keane)

Of Rathronan, Athea, Lisselton, Kerry and Westport, Mayo

Formerly of Ballydonoghue, Lisselton, Co Kerry and Aughagower, Westport, Co. Mayo.

Mary passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022, in the loving care of her family, at her daughter Mary Anne’s residence in Athea.

Predeceased by her loving brother Padraic, sister Rita, sisters-in-law Mae, Lissie & Sr. Peggy, brothers-in-law Ned and Tommy.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Patsy, daughter Mary Anne, son-in-law Mossie (Woulfe – Athea), grand-daughter Lizzie, sister Josie (Moylett – Westport), brother-in-law Mick (Lisselton), sister-in-law Mary Ann (Ballybunion) nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

A private family funeral and burial will take place, for immediate family, neighbours and close friends only, in accordance with the HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health.

House strictly private

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Saturday, January 22 at 11.30am, burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Due to current HSE guidelines, the church capacity is limited. Please adhere to social distancing, wearing of face covers and strictly no hand shaking at any time during the funeral.

Anyone who would like to pay their respect by means of standing in a guard of honour, can do so, as the funeral cortege passes from the church on route to the cemetery.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Family flowers only please – Donation if desired to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Fitzgerald

Of Emmet Place, St Joseph's Street and Patrickswell

Formerly of Newboro Villa, Patrickswell. Late reception at Limerick University Hospital. January 19, 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his brothers Jack, Francie, Dessie and Jim. Sadly missed by his loving brother Noel, sisters Peggy and Moira, sister-in-law Rosie, nephews, nieces, neighbours, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Patrickswell this Sunday, January 23 at 1.30pm followed by burial in Patrickswell New Cemetery.

Tom’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.twitch.tv/patrickswellchurch

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Robert Hayes

Of Meadow Springs, Clareview

Robert died peacefully, after a short illness, in the exceptional care of Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Susan, children Daniel, Alicia, Samantha & Yvonne, their partners, adored granddaughter Paige, sister Beverley, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Pre-deceased by his parents Sybil and John, brother Brian and grandson Sean.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, January 21, from 5-6:30pm for family and friends.

Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Saturday, January 22 at 12:30pm. This will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/caherdavin

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Robert’s Cortege will pass the family home before Mass at 12:15pm approx.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Patricia Collins (née Cahill)

Of Dalkey, Dublin and Limerick

On January 19, 2022 (peacefully) at home with family. Patricia, beloved wife of the late Joseph, loving mother of Michael, Damian, Eimear and Thérèse. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adoring grandchildren, sisters Maureen and Concepta, brothers Michael and Martin, her caring nieces and nephews, her in-laws the McGuinness and McEleney families, extended family, friends and neighbours. Remembering also her recently deceased brother John.

In accordance with current government guidelines Patricia’s funeral will take place on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey and can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/dalkey followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Kathleen Finucane (née McNamara)

Of North Circular Road, Limerick and Cork

On January 19, 2022 peacefully at home in her 104th year. Loving wife of the late Paddy and dearly loved mother of Peggy (Glasheen), Michael, Marianne, Loretto, Jack and cherished sister of Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will be held this Friday, January 21 in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 12 noon followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Kathleen’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at http://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/

House private please.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Marie Horrigan

Of 1 Glasha Talann, Doon and formerly of Cooga, Doon.

On January 18, 2022, peacefully under the care of the Staff at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her son Pat, daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Yvonne, son-in-law Patrick, grandchildren Conor, Jack, Cathal and Mia, brothers Con and Donie, sisters Kathleen and Mairead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon, Friday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cappamore Day Care Centre.

Marie’s Requiem Mass will be streamed live at: https://doonparish.ie/webcam/

Please adhere to government guidelines re Covid 19.

*******

The death has occurred of David Lane

Of Bawnmore, Limerick and Parteen, Clare

Formerly of Quinpool Parteen Co. Clare.

Peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Long term residence in the wonderful care of all the staff at the Brothers of Charity Bawnmore.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Carmel, and his sister Gerardine.

Deeply missed by his loving family, brother Tommy, sister Liz, sister-in-law Anne, brother-in-law Canice, his nephews and nieces Ruairí, Áine, Éadaoin, Sadhbh and Seanan, aunts, uncles, extended family, all the Staff past and present in Brothers of Charity Bawnmore and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving for funeral Mass in Our Lady of Limerick, Bawnmore on Friday, January 21 at 11:30am followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawerence Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Brothers of Charity Bawnmore.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to McMahons Funeral Directors.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Supple (née Kennedy)

Of 9 Manor Court, Adare

Peacefully on January 18, 2022 after a short illness.

Predeceased by her husband Bernard.

Sadly missed by her loving son Adrian, daughters Sinead (O’Connor) and Heather (O’Doherty), sons-in-law Roger and James, daughter-in-law Evelyn, grandchildren Orna, Ruairi, Aoibheann, Bryanne and Connie, brother, sisters, sister-in-law Dinah and family Tony and Tracey, Stephen and Ayla, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at O’Grady’s funeral home Ballingarry this Thursday evening January 20, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving on Friday at The Holy Trinity Abbey Church Adare for 11am requiem Mass followed by service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.adareparish.ie/webcam/.

For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, the funeral cortége will leave Mary’s home in Manor Court Adare at 10.45am approx en route to church.Please observe government guidelines regarding Covid-19. Mask wearing and no hand shaking requested please.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

*******

To leave a message of condolence click here