20 Jan 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

May they rest in peace

19 Jan 2022

The death has occurred of Gerard Phayer of United Arab Emirates and originally from Limerick. Gerard died peacefully on January 5, 2022 in the Gulf, UAE. Beloved husband of Maral and dearest father of Alex, Serge and Taleen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, mother Rita, sister Gloria and brother-in-law Val Casey, sister-in-law Trish Phayer. Pre-deceased by his father Michael and brother Noel. Mass will take place in St. Saviour’s, Dominican Church on Saturday, January 22 at 10am followed by burial of ashes in Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mark Keenehan of Glenmore Lawn, Caherdavin, Limerick. On  January 18, 2022 (unexpectedly) at his residence. Predeceased by his brother Aaron. Very deeply regretted by his son Aidan, parents Emma and Patrick, brother Kenann, sister Emma-Jean, partner Sandra, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law David, sister-in-law Sina, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. House private, please. Funeral arrangements to be announced later from Cross's Funeral Home. 

