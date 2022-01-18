Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Brennan of Dundrum, Dublin / Limerick.



Mary Brennan (Dundrum, Dublin 16 and late of Templebraden, Co. Limerick) 17th January 2022.

Died peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Catherine McAuley Nursing Home, Beaumont. Predeceased by her beloved husband Brendan. Loving mother to Michael, Trudy, Patrick, Claire and Jeni.

Mary will be very sadly missed by her loving family, cherished grandchildren Robert, Alanna and Ben, daughter-in-law Carolyn, sons-in-law Joe and Philip, her sisters Kathleen and Sr. Cecilia, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law. nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Francis, Michael and Monsignor Tobias.

Rest in Peace.

A personal message may be placed at the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to: https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Removal on Thursday morning (January 20th) to the Church of St John the Evangelist, Ballinteer for Funeral Mass at 11 oc which may be viewed on the link below, followed by a private committal in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mark Henderson of Dromroe, Rhebogue, Limerick City, Limerick.

Mark died suddenly, at his residence.

Beloved son of Abe & Audrey and brother of Rachel and Luke. Sadly missed by his grandparents John & Nancy Hayes and Hanora Henderson, Rachel’s partner David and Luke’s partner Rebecca, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (19th January) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm for family and friends.

Arriving at St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road, on Thursday (20th January) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of James Kinnane of Crean, Bruff, Limerick.

Died peacefully in the tender and loving care of all the staff of Beechlodge Care Facility, Bruree, especially his best friend Margaret.

Son of the late James and Bridget and brother of the late Denis, Danny and Brendan and uncle of the late Martin.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers Gerard, Rev Fr. Gus, Pat and Tommy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing Thursday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6 pm with evening prayers at 7pm for family, neighbours and close friends.

Removal to arrive at St Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff on Friday next for 11:30am Requiem Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, as per Covid guidelines.

Mass can be viewed live at the link below.

Condolence Book open via the link below.

Mass cards or letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anthony (Douey) McCormack of Derrynane, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, Limerick.

He died suddenly, following an accident.

Predeceased by his father Tony and his grandmother Mary Cartridge.

Sadly missed by his children Ajay and Melanie, mother Tracy, stepfather Greg, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncle, grandparents, nephews, girlfriend, cousins, other relatives, the O’Donoghue family and his many close friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (20th January) from 2.00pm to 4.00pm for family and friends. Arriving at St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, on Friday (21st January) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am

Requiem Mass will be live streamed at link below.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

-------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Max STRINGER of Rich Hill Woods, Lisnagry, Limerick & formerly of Copenhagen, Denmark and Crawford, Scotland.

Max died peacefully, at St. Camillus’ Hospital on 18th January 2022.

Beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of Sue & Gill.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Joe & Mike, grandchildren Ryan and Caitlin, brothers Graeme & Keith, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, 20th Jan, from 5pm to 6pm for family and friends.

Private Cremation on Friday at Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please – Donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-----------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolences, please click here.