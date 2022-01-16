Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, January 16, 2022

The death has occurred of Pam Warren (née Nolan), Roseville Gardens, Corbally, Limerick.

Pam died peacefully at Milford Hospice, surrounded by her family, on 16th January 2022

Beloved wife of the late Denis. Sadly, missed by her loving son Garry, daughter Rachel, grandchildren Jack, Conor and Marisa, daughter-in-law Catherine, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard street on Monday 17th January at 1pm. Mass will be live-streamed and may be viewed HERE

Pam’s body will be donated to science

No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. Click here to donate online.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Laurina Veale, Lisnagry, Limerick.

On 15th January 2022, peacefully in the loving care of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport. Pre-deceased by her sister Marcelline and brother Eddie and will be sadly missed by her sisters Olive and Angela and brothers Raymond, John, Aubrey and Pat, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Arrival on Tuesday morning,18th January 2022 to St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, Co Limerick for 11.30am Requiem Mass which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in Stradbally cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Lena Nash (née Barrett), St Ita's Terrace, Newcastle West, and late of Kilrodane, Ardagh Co Limerick.

January 15th 2022 peacefully at UHL. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her sons David (Sydney), TJ and Martin, daughters in law Katrina and Mary and Bernie, her grandchildren Siobhan, Caitlín, Maíread, Paddy, Leanne, Jack and Jessica, sister Breda, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 pm arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 8 pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11:30 am with burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery.

Mass will be live-streamed link to follow.

Contact: Riedy's 069 62657

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence please click here