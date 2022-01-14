Deaths in Limerick - January 14, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Twomey (née Quinlivan) of Innishannon, Cork. Formerly of Ballingarry, Limerick

Beloved wife of the late Patrick Olan and loving mother of Stephen and John. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, brother John, sister-in-law Rita, nephew John, relatives and friends.

Mary’s funeral took place privately at her request.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Liam O'Callaghan of Effin, Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Dr William M.R.C.V.S. and Peggy (nee Leahy). Brother of the late Madeline.

Beloved husband of Robin and dear father of Liadan (Matt), Aindrais (Oksana), Lasair (Mike), Conall (Lucile), Ciaran and Aishlinn (Ricky).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Evy, Didi, Vladimir, Celeste, Helene, Birdie and Mila, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville on Saturday (January 15) from 5pm to 6pm with Reception into Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Effin on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 2pm - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards to Ardpatrick Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of John Hayes of Forster Court, Galway city. Formerly of Kilfinane, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his parents, brothers and sister, Pat, Toss and Theresa.

Sadly mourned and missed by his wife, Catherine (Kay) and sons Declan, Tom and Jonathan; daughters-in-law Ger and Karin; grandchildren Kai, Ruby, Theo and Charlie John; his sister Angela and nephew Kieran, the extended Murphy and Hayes family and many friends.

Reposing at the O’Flaherty's Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Sunday (January 16) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm with a ‘walk-through’ system is in place.

Removal from his home on Monday (January 17) at 11.15 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street, Galway for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am. A private Cremation will take place afterwards.

No flowers please. Donations if preferred to St Vincent De Paul Society.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Orla Hartnett of Dalkey, Dublin. Fomerly of Newcastle West, Limerick.

Survived by her beloved husband, Mark and her son Daragh.

Missed and very much loved by Her Mom and Dad, Una and Pat; siblings, Niamh, Aoife, John, and Brian; Father-in-law Brendan; brothers-in-law Johnie, Wayne, Dave and Eoin; sisters-in-law, Pam, Pamela, Liza, Gilda and Caroline; nieces and nephews Jack, Tierna, Jamie, Josh, Lucy, Rose, Rian, Emily, Jake and Olivia; friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Rom Massey and Sons Funeral Home, Cranford Centre, Stillorgan Road, Dublin 4 on Saturday (January 15) from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Orla will then travel to her parents’ home in Newcastle West with Requiem Mass on Monday (January 17) at 11.30am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West.

Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

House private please

__________________________________

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Harris of Sexton Street, Limerick. Late of West Singland Road, Garryowen.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of James Carroll of Ballinvana, Martinstown, Kilmallock, Limerick.

Son of the late Sheila and Tom and brother of the late Jeremiah and Mary. Survived by his brothers Thomas, Donal, Pat and Gerard, sister Brigid, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing this Saturday (January 15) from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by evening prayers at 7pm.

Funeral at 12noon on Sunday at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Martinstown with burial afterwards to Athenacey cemetery.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.