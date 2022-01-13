Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, January 13, 2022

The death has occurred of John Brennan of Ivy House, Hurlers Cross, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare / Athlacca, Limerick. Peacefully in Carrigoran House Newmarket On Fergus. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann. Deeply and sadly missed by his loving children James, Pat, Marie and Dorothy, daughters-in-law Jean O' Regan and Lily Lynch, son-in-law Michael Keon, and his six adored grandchildren Mark, Darragh, Anna, Emma, Caroline and John, relatives, neighbours, extended family and a large circle of friends. Reposing on Friday evening (January 14) from 6pm to 7.30pm at McMahon Funeral Home Newmarket-on-Fergus for family and close friends. Arriving for funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Wells Church on Saturday (January 15) at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Drumline Cemetery. Funeral Mass to be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/102876678474572/posts/297858018976436/

The death has occurred of Paddy Dornan of Hillview Drive, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Paddy died unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Paddy, son of the late Patrick and Ellen, brother of the late Stevie and Johnny, is very sadly missed by his brother Tom, sisters Helen and Theresa, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. for family and friends. Removal on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Patrick Conway of Herbertstown, Co. Limerick and Gdansk, Poland. Unexpectedly on January 13, 2022. Predeceased by his father Denis and his mother Maureen. Very deeply regretted by his loving partner Alicja, son Denis, brother Chris, sister-in-law Marie, niece Aisling, nephews Trevor and Karl, aunt Eileen, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Flynn (née O'Toole) of Sylvan House, Castletroy, Limerick and Rossa Avenue, Mulgrave Street, Limerick. Died peacefully on January 12 at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by her husband Eamonn and sisters Bridie, Patsy, Peggy, twin Brother Paddy and beloved grandniece Tanya. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Pat, Marion and Sharon. grandchildren Andrew, Erica and her husband Tom, Amy, Jenny, Alex and Danny. great-grandchildren Zakk, Geoff, Charlotte and Matilda, sons-in-law Mick, Dave and Eric, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Saturday, January 15 from 10:30am to 11:30am for family members, followed by removal for Requiem Mass in St. John's Cathedral at 12pm followed by burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. Mary's Requiem Mass will be live-streamed.

