Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday January 12, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Chesser (née Dee) Gleninagh, Ennis, Clare / Limerick



Mary Chesser (née Dee), Gleninagh, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of St. James’s Court, Ennis Road, Limerick. January 11th 2022 (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her daughter Teresa. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Eamon, loving children Cormac, Rory, Dara, Kevin, Eamon, Patrick and Laura, parents Colette and Michael, daughter-in-law Esha, grandchildren Daniel and Robert, brother Garrett, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Oana, Amitra, Aline, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis on Thursday (13th Jan.) from 5 pm until 6 pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no handshakes and observe social distancing at all times.

For those unable to attend, Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed live here https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

The death has occurred of Kitt Moore (Née O'Sullivan), Knocksouna, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick. January 11th 2022. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Beech Lodge Care Facility, Bruree. Beloved wife of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Kathrina, Annette and Rosemary. Sons Thomas and PJ. Daughters in law Carmel and Helen, son in law Gerard, partners Christy and Paddy, sister Peg, grandchildren, Nicola, John, Gemma, Katie, Chloe, Miren, Jessica, David, Stephanie, Aoife and Gennifer. Great grandchildren Harry, Mollie and Conor. Nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing this Thursday (13th Jan) from 5.30pm at Daffy's Funeral Home Kilmallock followed by evening prayers at 7pm following Covid guidelines. Funeral to arrive Friday to SS Peter and Paul's Church Kilmallock, for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Kitt's funeral Mass can be live streamed by clicking here.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence book below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy may be addressed to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

The death has occurred of Catherine Murnane (née Ryan) Caherguillamore, Bruff, Limerick. Catherine Murnane (née Ryan)

Caherguillamore, Bruff, Co Limerick. January 11th 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick

Predeceased by her brothers Tim, JP, and recently Ned. Sadly missed her loving husband Pat, daughters Deirdre (Murphy), and Caitriona (Kirwan), sons David, Gerard, and Colm, sons-in-law Martin and Dave, daughters-in-law Anne Marie, Karen and Mary, her nineteen adoring grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Removal to arrive this Thursday evening to St Mary’s Church, Meanus for funeral prayers from 6 o’clock to 7 o’clock, for family and close friends only.

Catherine's remains will leave her home Friday morning at 11 am to arrive for 11:30am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Meanus, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

As per covid guidelines with no handshaking and face coverings, please.

House private Please.

Condolence Book open via the link below.

Family flowers only, please. Mass cards or letters of sympathy can be posted to

Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) O'CARROLL (née Giltenane) Cryle View Manor, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Ballingarry, Limerick



Margaret (Peggy) O’Carroll (nee Giltenane), 8, Cryle View Manor, Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ballingarry, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 11th 2022. Peggy, wife of the late Paddy, is very sadly missed by her loving daughter Bridget, son-in-law Kieran Collins, sisters Mary and Phil, brother Patsy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, all her other relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her daughter Bridget’s residence, 8, Cryle View Manor, on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. for family and close friends. Removal on Friday at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Funeral afterwards to Ballingarry Cemetery arriving at 1.00 p.m.

No flowers please. If you would like to make a donation to Milford Care Centre in memory of Peggy please click on this link.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Welch (née Gleeson) Gouig, Castleconnell, Limerick / Castletroy, Limerick



Welch, (nee Gleeson) Elizabeth (Lily), formerly of Gouig, Castleconnell, Golf Links Road Castletroy and Ashlawn Nursing Home Carrigatoher, Nenagh. 11th January 2022 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Mike. Dear Mother of Edward, Roslyn, David and Francine. Sadly missed by her loving family, son in law Kieron, daughter in law Sarah, granddaughter Jasmine McKeogh, brother Paddy, sister Greta, sisters in law Miriam Gleeson and Kathleen Gleeson, brother in law Vincent Furey, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Thursday, 13th January, from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for family and close friends. Arrival on Friday, 14th, at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 F.M. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines.

