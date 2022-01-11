Search

11 Jan 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Donal McElligott of Newcastle West, Limerick.

Donal McElligott (Newcastle West, Co. Limerick), January 9th 2022, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Seamus.

Deeply missed by his loving Wife Margaret, daughters Sarah and Donna, mother Catherine, brothers Joseph, Mike, John, Francis, Antony and Gerard, nieces, nephews and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home, Shanagolden this Wednesday evening (12th January) from 6pm to 8pm. A walk through system will be in place at the funeral home. Please observe social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask when attending the funeral. No handshaking please.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in Ballyhahill Church followed by Cremation at 3pm in Shannon Crematorium.

Condolences can be left for the family at the link below.

--------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Griffin of Ardvone, Ardagh, Limerick.

Late of Killeline Nursing Home. Died peacefully on 10th January 2022, in the kind care of staff at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his sister Joan, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, Graham and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Molua's Church, Ardagh on Wednesday, 12th January at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The funeral cortege will pass the family home via the Old Mill before the requiem mass.

Family flowers only. Those who wish to leave messages of sympathy to the family can do so at the link below. Please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines of social distancing and mask wearing.

------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolences, please click here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media