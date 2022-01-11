Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

The death has occurred of Donal McElligott of Newcastle West, Limerick.



Donal McElligott (Newcastle West, Co. Limerick), January 9th 2022, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Seamus.

Deeply missed by his loving Wife Margaret, daughters Sarah and Donna, mother Catherine, brothers Joseph, Mike, John, Francis, Antony and Gerard, nieces, nephews and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home, Shanagolden this Wednesday evening (12th January) from 6pm to 8pm. A walk through system will be in place at the funeral home. Please observe social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask when attending the funeral. No handshaking please.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in Ballyhahill Church followed by Cremation at 3pm in Shannon Crematorium.

Condolences can be left for the family at the link below.

--------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Griffin of Ardvone, Ardagh, Limerick.



Late of Killeline Nursing Home. Died peacefully on 10th January 2022, in the kind care of staff at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his sister Joan, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, Graham and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Molua's Church, Ardagh on Wednesday, 12th January at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The funeral cortege will pass the family home via the Old Mill before the requiem mass.

Family flowers only. Those who wish to leave messages of sympathy to the family can do so at the link below. Please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines of social distancing and mask wearing.

------------------------------------------------------------------

