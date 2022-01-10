Deaths in Limerick: Monday, January 10, 2022

The death has occurred of Richard O'Connor 13 Marian Place, Glin, Limerick



Richard (Dick) O'Connor, 13 Marian Place, Glin, Co. Limerick, unexpectedly, 7 January 2022.

Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Danny, sisters Maudie and Marie (Horan), niece Yvonne (McDaid) and nephew Danny (USA).

Richard will be sadly missed by his brothers John Joe (USA), Denis (Dindy USA) and Donie (Glin); sisters-in-law Breda and Margaret. brother-in-law Tom (Horan), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin today Monday 10 January 2022 from 6.30pm - 8.30pm. A walk through system is in place. In accordance with covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety, please observe HSE and Government Guidelines with social distancing, wearing of facemasks and no hand shaking.

The funeral cortege will leave Healy's Funeral Home via Main Street and Marian Place tomorrow Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. (Live streamed on www.churchsevices.tv/glin) Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Fr. Eugene Lynch Limerick



Lynch, Fr. Eugene (S.C.A. Pallottine, Late of Fairview Terrace, Garryowen, Limerick and PP at Our Lady of the Visitation, Greenford, Middlesex UK). (peacefully) December 31st, 2021 after a brief illness.

Son of the late Stephen and Maureen. Brother of Anne and Marie, and the late Michael. Sadly missed by his brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; his Pallottine Community; the parishioners in Greenford and former parishioners and many friends in Argentina.

Fr. Eugene will be received into Our Lady of the Visitation Church, Greenford, UK on Tuesday January 11th for Mass at 12 noon; there will be Vigil Prayers at 7 pm that evening.

On Wednesday January 12th there will be Mass at 11am and Concelebrated Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by a service in Breakspear Crematorium, Middlesex, UK at 2.30pm. There will be a concelebrated Mass in the Pallottine College, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Monday January 17th at 12 noon followed by interment in the Community Cemetery, St Mary’s Cabra, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

All ceremonies in Greenford can be viewed on YouTube through Our Lady of the Visitation, Greenford website.

----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) King Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, Limerick



Late of SPS, Shannon, January 10th 2022 peacefully ay Limerick University Hospital.

Beloved father of Colin and the late Erin. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Rena, Alice, Dolores, Mary, Carol and brother Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home Thomas Street for family and close friends this Wednesday (12th January) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro this Thursday (13th January) at 11.00 am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------

Messages of condolence can be left here.