Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, January 9, 2022

The death has occurred of Kathleen Reynolds (née O'Donovan), Carrig East, Clarina, Limerick.

January 7th 2022 peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of Edward, Mary and Christopher. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Martina, Sinead, her beloved grandchildren Elizabeth and Jennifer, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A funeral service will be held in Shannon Crematorium this Tuesday (11th January) at 3.00pm. House strictly private, please.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Dan Lee, Skeheen, Mitchelstown, Cork, and formerly of Ballinamuddy, Galbally, Limerick.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of all at Corpus Christi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown. Beloved son on of the late Hannah (nee Mullins) and Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving relatives, neighbours, fellow residents & staff at Corpus Christi and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown, on Monday evening (January 10th) from 6pm to 7pm. Reception into Mitchelstown Parish Church on Tuesday (January 11th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines on current HSE guidelines on mask wearing, sanitising and social distancing if attending Funeral Service.

Dan’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on http://www.mitchelstownparish.ie/

The death has occurred of Anita Gildea, Carn, Ardara, Donegal and formerly of Newcastle West, Limerick.

The peaceful death has taken place at her home, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, of Anita Gildea.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, sons Hugh and Anthony, her daughters Maria, Sarah, Ann and Bridget, her adored grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbours. Predeceased by her son Conal and her brother Patrick Barry.

Remains reposing at her residence. Removal from there on Monday at 11.30am, going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, for 12.00pm Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to handshaking and wearing of face coverings when attending the wake and funeral.

Anita's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Paddy Finucane, Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick and late of Irish Cement and Caledonian AFC.

January 9th 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Predeceased by his brother John. Sadly missed by his brothers Al, Christy and Tony, sisters Ann, Cora and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will held in St. John’s Cathedral, Cathedral Place this Wednesday (12th January) at 11.00am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Paddy’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Kay O'Sullivan (née O'Halloran), Corbally, Limerick and previously of Georgie’s Shop, Nicholas Street.

January 9th 2022, passed away peacefully under the wonderful care of nurses, carers and staff at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late George. Dearly loved mother of Mary and Liam. Predeceased by her sons Gerard and George. Sadly missed by her son-in-law, Blair, daughters-in-law Frances, Laura and Birgitta and sister-in-law, Celine. Fondly remembered by grandchildren, Lucie, Anna, Eva, Grace and Max, Erin and Georgia. Also affectionately remembered by her extended family and friends especially Geralyn, Carmel, Geraldine, Romanie and Phyllis.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Due to Covid concerns at this time, a private funeral will be held. Family flowers only, donations, if desired to Milford Care Centre. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

