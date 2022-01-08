Deaths in Limerick - January 8, 2022

The death has occurred of Maureen (Mary) Carwood (née O'Dwyer and formerly McDonald)

Of Tallaght, Dublin and Kildimo

On December 31, 2021.

Survived by her husband William (Bill) Carwood, children William and Suzanne McDonald and Sorcha, Gràinne and Aoife Carwood.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Paul, Daniel, Kevin and Darren, sisters-in-law, Geraldine and Patricia, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, her beloved grandchildren, Aisling, Cristin, Feidhlim, Caiden and Daryl, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

A service to celebrate Maureen’s life will take place on Tuesday, January 11 at 4pm in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Live streaming of the service can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Please observe all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cuan Mhuire.

*******

The death has occurred of May Markham (née Wilmott)

Of Enniscouch, Rathkeale

Peacefully, predeceased by her husband Francis and brother Joseph. Sadly missed by her sons Donal, Francis, Sean, Brendan, Raymond, Joseph, daughters Cathryn, Martina, Lorraine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Patrick, Michael, Francis, Martin, Thomas, sisters Brid, Ann, Geraldine, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Please adhere to Government Covid guidelines as regards to mask wearing, social distancing and no handshaking.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Mc Carthy

Of Corrie Drive, Clareview

Peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents John and Nora.

Deeply missed by her loving family, brother Gabriel, sister Ann, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Arriving for funeral Mass in The Holy Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Monday, January 10 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Reilig Nua, cemetery Killaloe.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to McMahon Funeral directors.

*******

The death has occurred of William O'Rourke

Of Tara Court, Watergate, Limerick City

Peacefully on January 8, 2022 in Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Marie and Frances, brothers Dermot and James, nieces and nephews, all other relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem mass for William will take place Tuesday, January 11 in St John's Cathedral at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Letters of sympathy and mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

*******

The death has occurred of Tom Rea

Of Brickfield, Effin

On January 7, 2022. Very peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Son of the late Matt and Bridget. Brother of the late Paddy and the recently deceased Eamonn. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Sarah. Sisters Alice, Maura and Bridie. Brothers Jerry, Dave, Jack, Matt and Mike. Brothers in law, sisters in law, uncle, aunt, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his very kind neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Reposing Monday, January 10, from 5pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by evening prayer at 7pm. Following Covid guidelines. Funeral to arrive Tuesday to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Effin for 12 noon requiem mass with burial afterwards to the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in lieu of the University Hospital Limerick.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy may be addressed to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

*******

