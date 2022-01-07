Deaths in Limerick - January 7, 2022

The death has occurred of Ursula O'Farrell (née Cussen) of Sandymount, Dublin and Booterstown, Dublin. Formerly of Newcastle West, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Myles (1975); mother of Denis, Donal, Lizann, Monica, Gabriel, Ursula, Inez, Joseph and Michael; sister of Pan, Cliodhna, Bobby, John and Ruth.

Sadly missed by her 17 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, extended family, her many friends and her colleagues in the Irish counselling world.

Funeral Mass at 10am on Monday (January 10) at the Church of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Sandymount - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Dean’s Grange Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of John Mullane of Mayfield Road, Glenmore, Caherdavin, Limerick. Formerly of Lower Coonagh.

Beloved father of Jonathan, Andrea & Mark (Tier).

Sadly missed by his grandchildren Ella, Alex, Jason, Carrie & Rian, wife Irene (Tier), son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Karen, sisters Mary, Josephine and Angela, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Daniel.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (January 9) from 4pm to 5pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Monday (January 10) at 11.30am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Neilie Moran of Grouse Lodge, Ardagh, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his sons Neil and Michael; brother John Joe; sisters Marie Walsh, Noreen O'Keeffe and Joan Copse; grandchildren, sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday (January 9) from 5pm to 6.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (January 10) at 12pm in Kilcoleman Church. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pakie) Harrison of Garraunykee, Lisnagry, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and sadly missed by his loving sons Gerard, Kieran, Dermot, Brendan, Fergal and Ivan; daughter Aileen; daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren; sisters Maureen and Anna; brothers-in-law Mick and Pat; nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday (January 9) at his home in Lisnagry (eircode V94 RD1V) from 4.30pm to 6pm, for family and close friends.

Funeral Mass at 12midday on Monday (January 10) at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, Castletroy - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of David (Davy) Doupe of Clounreask, Askeaton, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Tommy (Yank) and Angela. Deeply regretted by his sisters Anne and Paula, nieces Lucie, Ally and Hannah, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many loyal friends.

Reposing at his home this Saturday (January 8) from 4pm to 6pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (January 9) at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton followed by burial immediately afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

No flowers. Donations, if desired, to Acquired Brain injury Ireland.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Sarah Sally Aherne (née Leonard) of Sexton Street North, Hassetts Cross, Thomondgate, Limerick city. Late of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect and Krups.

Beloved wife of the late Cecil and dearly loved mother of Deirdre, Karen, Elaine, Martina, Frank and Audrey. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Bobby and Junior, best friend Rena, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, for family and close friends, on Sunday (January 9) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Monday (January 10) at 11am followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Sally’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.