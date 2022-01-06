Search

06 Jan 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, January 6, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Bridget McSweeney (née Coughlan) of Ballyanrahan, Patrickswell, Limerick. Formerly of Clonascra, Clonfanlough, Co. Offaly. On January 4, 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the Beacon Hospital after a long illness bravely borne surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Daniel (Danny) and mother of the late Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and John, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Madonna, grandchildren Sarah, Dan, Eoin, Aoife and Roisin, niece Maura, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, kind neighbours and close friends. Reposing for family and close friends at her residence this Saturday (8th January) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal from her residence this Sunday (9th January) at 1.00pm to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickwell for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm for family and close friends followed by burial in Crecora Cemetery. Bridget’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed. House private on Sunday morning, please.

-------------

The death has occurred of Shamie (James) Ryan of The Gables, Railway View, Knocklong, Limerick. Unexpectedly on January 6, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, brothers Michael, Stephen and recently deceased Patsy, grandchildren Conor and Bobby. Loving husband and best friend of Bernie, adored father of Gerard, James, Jackie and Tara. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernie, sons Gerard and partner Lisa O'Connor, James and partner Amie Hickey, daughter Jackie and partner Johnny O'Regan and Tara, brothers Seanie and Tom, sisters Joan Brown, (Limerick), Kitsy Tierney, (Knocklong), sisters-in-law Margaret and Mary, adored grandchildren Jayden, Tommy, Danny-Mai and twins Cian and Caitlyn, nephews, nieces, extended family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong on Friday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am in Knocklong Church. Mass will be live streamed. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please follow HSE guidelines at all times.

--------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media