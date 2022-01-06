Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, January 6, 2022

The death has occurred of Bridget McSweeney (née Coughlan) of Ballyanrahan, Patrickswell, Limerick. Formerly of Clonascra, Clonfanlough, Co. Offaly. On January 4, 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the Beacon Hospital after a long illness bravely borne surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Daniel (Danny) and mother of the late Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and John, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Madonna, grandchildren Sarah, Dan, Eoin, Aoife and Roisin, niece Maura, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, kind neighbours and close friends. Reposing for family and close friends at her residence this Saturday (8th January) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal from her residence this Sunday (9th January) at 1.00pm to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickwell for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm for family and close friends followed by burial in Crecora Cemetery. Bridget’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed. House private on Sunday morning, please.

-------------

The death has occurred of Shamie (James) Ryan of The Gables, Railway View, Knocklong, Limerick. Unexpectedly on January 6, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, brothers Michael, Stephen and recently deceased Patsy, grandchildren Conor and Bobby. Loving husband and best friend of Bernie, adored father of Gerard, James, Jackie and Tara. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernie, sons Gerard and partner Lisa O'Connor, James and partner Amie Hickey, daughter Jackie and partner Johnny O'Regan and Tara, brothers Seanie and Tom, sisters Joan Brown, (Limerick), Kitsy Tierney, (Knocklong), sisters-in-law Margaret and Mary, adored grandchildren Jayden, Tommy, Danny-Mai and twins Cian and Caitlyn, nephews, nieces, extended family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong on Friday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am in Knocklong Church. Mass will be live streamed. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please follow HSE guidelines at all times.

--------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here