Deaths in Limerick - January 5, 2022

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Barry

Of Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Ennis Road. On January 4, 2022, peacefully, at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Margaret (née Ring), his sisters Ann Pender and Yvonne Hughes, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and a wide circle of cherished friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Friday, January 7, from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 8, at 10.00am in the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally, followed by interment in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. The live streaming of the mass may be viewed on the parish website www.balallyparish.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Blackrock Hospice, www.olh.ie. House private.

The death has occurred of Yvonne Fitzpatrick (née McMahon)

Formerly of Rossroe Avenue, Caherdavin. Also of Gonubie, East London, South Africa.

Yvonne, dear wife of Gerard and mother to Zoe, Keelin, and Sean, and sister to Orla McMahon-Tynan and Olivia McCarthy, passed away peacefully, in East London, following a long illness, on the October 15, 2021.

May she rest in peace

Condolences may be forwarded directly to Yvonne's family by email at fitzpat@iafrica.com.

The death has occurred of Lomand Kelly

Of Cois Carrig, Clarina and Herbertstown

Lomand, died (peacefully) at the Good Council Nursing Home.

Very deeply regretted by his son Liam, daughter Tracy, grandchildren Jodie, Shannen, Josh and Tia, daughter-in-law P, son-in-law David, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Saturday, January 8 from 10.30am to 11.30am for family and friends, with removal afterwards to Ballybrown Church for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm

Mass will be live streamed at https://pwbbparish.com/live-stream/

Funeral afterwards to Caherconlish Church cemetery.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

The death has occurred of Tatambala (George) Mzalia

Of Henry Street

George, died, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Regretted by his friends, neighbours and all those who were part of his life over the last few years.

May he rest in peace

Funeral arriving for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret on Saturday, January 8 with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

The death has occurred of Marie Rocca (née Enright)

Of 21 Vereker Gardens, Ennis Road

Marie died peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Papa Gino, son Gino, daughters Shirley and Raquel, son-in-law Charles, sisters, brothers, other relatives and many friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Thursday, January 6, for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjosephsparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence cemetery.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

