Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

The death has occurred of Tom Farrell of Clonkeen, Lisnagry, Limerick.



Farrell, Tom, Clonkeen, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick. 3rd January 2022 peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Husband of the late Mary, father of the late Cathryn and brother of the late Sean. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, sons John and Stephen, stepsons Noel and Liam and stepdaughter Arlene and their families, daughters in law Eilish and Helena, granddaughters Jayne, Emily, Grace and Barbara, sisters Sadie, Nellie, Mary and Sr. Joan, brother Val, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Thursday 6th January from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arriving at he Church of the Holy Rosary Murroe on Friday 7th January for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed (Link to follow).

Burial afterwards in Kilmurry cemetery Castletroy. Please adhere to government guidelines. House private please and no flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Amanda O'Donoghue of 70, Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick, V94 WF8D.



Amanda died (suddenly) at home.

Very deeply regretted by her parents Annie and Couchie, brothers Christopher, Dean, Aaron and Thomas, sisters Lisa, Ria and Catherine, loving daughter Charlene, grandmother Marie, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at home (Eircode: V94 WF8D) on Thursday (6th January) from 4pm to 8pm for family and friends who feel comfortable to attend.

Amanda's Cortege will leave her home on Friday (7th January) to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am

Mass will be live streamed at the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed at the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Molloy of Hyde Villas, Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick.



Edward (Eddie) Molloy (Hyde Villas, Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick. Late of Garryglass Avenue), January 1st 2022, peacefully at home.

Partner of the late Rose O’Brien. Beloved father of Nicole, Michelle and Holly. Predeceased by his brother Joe. Sadly missed by his loving mother Pauline, sisters Majella and Charlotte, brothers, Gerry, also Mikey, Denis, Barry and Declan, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing for family and close friends at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Wednesday (5th January) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place this Thursday (6th January) at 11.30am in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 3.00pm.

Eddie’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at the link below.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Bridget FITZGERALD of Assumpta Park, Limerick City, Limerick.



Bridget died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick on January 4, 2022.

Sadly missed by her loving sisters Mary, Peggy and Patricia, brothers Gerry, Des and Declan, sisters-in-law Mena, Chrissy, Betty and Mary, brother-in-law Roger, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by her siblings Thomas, Mark, Garry & Katherine.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Thursday, 6th January, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm for family & friends. Requiem Mass will take place at St. Mary’s Church on Friday, 7th January, at 11am.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Helen Costelloe (née Greaney) of Granville Park, Limerick City, Limerick.



Formerly of Bengal Terrace.

Wife of the late Joseph (Joe) Costelloe.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Mary and son Raymond, grandchildren Tara and Rosie, brothers John and Danny, sisters Anne, Kathleen, Alice and Pauline, son-in-law Andy, daughter-in-law Morag, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Arriving for Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church, St Patrick's Road, at 11.00am on Friday, 7th January.

Burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed at the link below, letters of sympathy and mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, Lower Gerald Griffin St., Limerick.

The death has occurred of Jean Kirby of Castleknock, Dublin / Bruff, Limerick.



Jean Kirby, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Bruff, County Limerick, died on January 3rd 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Jean, will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Rex Kimberley, Will and Alison, brothers and sisters Pat, Miriam, Jim, Emmet, Noel and Marguerite, extended family Nuala, Ned, Marie, Marie, Audrey, Stewart and Kathy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Wednesday afternoon (January 5th) from 3.30 p.m. until 5.00 p.m.

Jean’s Funeral Service will take place in Glasnevin Crematorium at 2.00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon (January 6th) and may be viewed online at the link below.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date in the Church of S.S. Peter and Paul, Bruff, Co. Limerick followed by burial of the ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, are welcome to leave a personal message by clicking on the link below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

In accordance with current HSE and Government directives relating to public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing restrictions at all times.

