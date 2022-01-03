Deaths in Limerick: Monday, January 3, 2022

The death has occurred of Amanda O'Donoghue, Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick City

Amanda, died (suddenly) at home.

Very deeply regretted by her parents Annie and Couchie, brothers Christopher, Dean, Aaron and Thomas, sisters Lisa, Ria and Catherine, loving daughter Charlene, grandmother Marie, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Marian Moloney (née Lantry) Summer Court, Summer Street, Limerick City; from Cork and formerly of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Ballybunion

Peacefully, in Limerick, on 2 January. Widow of Kevin Moloney, Marian is sadly missed by her beloved son Luke, granddaughter Marie, brothers John and Eugene, nieces and nephews and her extended family and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis

Arriving for Requiem Mass in St. John’s Cathedral at 11.30am on Thursday 6 January.

The Mass will be live streamed here

Followed by private Cremation at a later date.

The death has occurred of Jerry Jones, Sli na Milaoise, Rathkeale, Co Limerick

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Colette (Bobby), daughter Eina, sons Padraic and Darren, granddaughters Rebecca, Lucy, Lara ,mother Margaret, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, son-in-law Tim, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a circle of friends.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale on Tuesday at 11.30a.m. for family and close friends. Burial of ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Milford Care Centre if desired.

Please adhere to Government guidelines with regard to mask wearing, social distancing, no handshaking.

The death has occurred of Peggy Hayden (née Kilbane) Corbally, Limerick

Peggy died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Philip and mother of John, Mary, Mairead and Philip. Predeceased by her sisters Sheila, Nora, Mary, Patty and brother Denis.

Will be greatly missed, and lovingly remembered by her family, her sister Kathleen, brother Thomas and their families, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and her beloved grandchildren, Aine, Eva, Ailbhe, Niall, Niamh, Finn, Ellen, Colm, Declan, Sarah, Jennifer and Lauren her fellow bridge players and her wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Wednesday January, 5th for Requiem Mass at 2pm, this will be followed by a Private Cremation.

Mass will be live streamed here

Peggy’s Cortege will pass the family home on Wednesday before Mass at 1:40pm approx.

House Strictly Private Please

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Click here to donate online

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Frankie Flynn, Granville Park, Limerick City; formerly of St. Patrick's Road, Limerick and retired Electrician

January 3rd 2022, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Predeceased by his brother Tony and baby Clare. Beloved husband of Eleanor and dearly loved father of Mark, Barry, Frank and Audrey.

Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Tracey, Claire and Siobhán, son-in-law Dermot, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters Helen Grimes and Maureen Hennessy, brother Marty (Listowel, Co. Kerry) and his large extended loving family.

May He Rest in Peace

Frankie's Funeral Cortege will leave the family home, on Friday (January 7th) at 10.30am enroute to St. John's Cathedral to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Frankie's Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here

Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

