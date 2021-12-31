Deaths in Limerick - December 31, 2021

The death has occurred of Noreen Riddler (née O'Dwyer) of Shelbourne Park, Limerick. Late of Cloncagh, County Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, children Rhona, Richard & Lorraine; son-in-law Mario, daughter-in-law Alice, Kevin; grandchildren Francesca, Michael, Rachel, Leah, Matthew & Alex; sister Helen, other relatives, kind neighbours & many friends.

Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Monday (January 3) for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cloncagh.

House strictly private please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Michael Reynolds of Racefield, Mungret, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and dearly loved father of Gerry, Mary, James, Catherine, Nuala and Bertie. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, beloved 12 grandchildren, sister Noreen (Castle), nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

Predeceased by his brothers Fr. Gerry and Fr. Pat C.Ss.R.

Reposing at his residence for family and close friends this Saturday (January 1) from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (January 2) at 11.30am in St. Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Mungret followed by burial in Old Mungret Cemetery. Sympathies can be expressed at the graveside.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Redemptorist Perpetual Help Fund.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Keogh (née Downes) of Killoughteen, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by her husband John; sons Pat, Joe and Declan; daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Kieran, Aaron, Joey and Dylan, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, this Saturday (January 1) at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday (January 2) at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Carmel Grace (née Browne) of Marino, Dublin. Late of Broadford, County Limerick.

Sadly missed by her beloved husband and best friend Noel; her brothers Vincent, David and Malachy and their partners Jean, Mary and Jolene; nieces Emma, Julia, Susan and partners, nephew Malachy and partner; grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal to St. Vincent de Paul Church, Marino on Wednesday (January 5) arriving at 11.20am for 11.30am Requiem Mass - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of David Cribben of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Limerick. Late of BS&B Safety Systems, Raheen.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Jennifer; children Robert, David, Sinéad, Thomas, Jonathon, Ursula and Andrew; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (January 2) between 3pm and 4pm for family and friends.

David’s Cortege will leave the family home on Monday (January 3) to arrive at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live stream. Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

No Flowers please; donations if desired to Dochas.

House strictly private.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Creaton (née Dowd) of Fr Russell Road, Raheen Limerick. Formerly of Carrowstrawley, Lanesborough, Longford.

Beloved wife of Michael (Mick) Creaton and loving mother to Geraldine, Donal, John and Deirdre. Mother-in-law to Trisha, Mary and Frank.

Deeply missed by her grandchildren Hugh, Ruth, Aimee, Sophie, Steven and Kara; sisters Anna, Maureen and Olive, her extended family and friends and especially her carers John and Deirdre and many others.

Predeceased by her brother Dominic and sister Carmel.

Removal to St Nessan’s Church, Raheen, Limerick for Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday (January 1, 2022) click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards to Crecora cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Bourke of Well Road, Singland Cross, Limerick city.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Deirdre; daughters Jennifer, Nicola, Rachel and Chloe; son Patrick; grandchildren Jayden, Calvin, Lexi and Charlie, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (January 4) at 11am in St Brigid's Church with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.