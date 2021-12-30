Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, December 30, 2021

The death has occurred of Judy Kane, formerly of Adare Manor, Adare, County Limerick. On December 29, 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her family in Jupiter, Florida. Beloved wife of Tom, loving mother of Teri, Tommy, Linda and Diane, and deeply missed by Gerard and Daria, her grandchildren Frank, Grace, Alena, Conor, John and Lisanne, great-granddaughter Evelyn, friends and all those whom she met while residing in Florida the past few years. Judy's memory will be lived on by her friends, family and many memories shared by all at Adare Manor. Funeral service is taking place on Thursday, January 6, in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Jupiter, Florida. The service will be available to join online with a link to follow in the coming days. Donations, if desired, to Operation Smile: https://operationsmile.ie/donate/in-memory/

-----------

The death has occurred of Noreen Cooney (née McMahon) of St. Patrick’s Road, Limerick City / Clonlara, Clare. Late of Roches Street, Limerick. On December 30, 2021, peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home, Ardnacrusha. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy). Dearly loved mother of Susan (Hogg) and Kieran. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen and brothers Noel and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Séamus, daughter-in-law Una, her beloved grandchildren Conor, Shéamus Óg, Aideen, Aaron, Saoirse and Daniel, great-grandson Freddie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing for family and close friends at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday (December 31) from 5.00pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place this Saturday (January 1) at 11.30am in St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick's Road followed by burial in Clonlara Cemetery. Noreen’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed. In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines.

-----------

The death has occurred of Patricia Wilmott (née Morrissey) of Ardaulin, Mungret, Limerick. Late of Bolane, Kildimo, Co. Limerick. On December 23, 2021 peacefully in the loving care of Thorpes Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of Patrick (Paddy). Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Margaret, granddaughters Aoife and Finola, sister-in-law Josie and her family, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Tuesday (January 4) at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown followed by burial in Kilkeedy Cemetery. In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines.

-------------

