Deaths in Limerick - December 29, 2021

The death has occurred of Trevor William Craig

Of Morton, 11 Clareview Terrace, Farranshone

Late stonemason. Avid biker and fisherman. On December 26, 2021, suddenly. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Joan and Brian. Loved so much, never to be forgotten by his brother Simon and sister Jennifer. Regretted by brother-in-law Kenneth, nieces Shauna and Jade, grand-nephew Alex, uncles, aunts and their families, other relatives and friends.

Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street for family and close friends this Thursday, December 30 from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Funeral Service for family and close friends will take place in St. Michael's Church, Pery Square on Friday, December 31 at 2.00pm followed by a cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 4.00pm. En-route to Shannon Crematorium the funeral cortege will pass through Farranshone.

House strictly private. In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Frost

Of Islandea, Adare

Who passed away peacefully on the December 28, 2021 at University Hospital Limerick in his 92nd year.

Predeceased by his sister Maeve, very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Margaret (Peg) son Edward (Ned) daughters Lisa (Green) Catriona (Ryan) and Maria (Lancaster), daughter in law Tina, sons in law Colin, Donal and Paul, darling grandchildren Rachel, Harry, Freya, Emily, Fergus, Kate, Sophia and Ethan, sisters Kathleen, Florrie and Geraldine, brothers John and Gerard, nephews, nieces, family circle, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing Friday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home Croom from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Removal to arrive Saturday morning for 12noon Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare with burial immediately afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

Bobs Funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.adareparish.ie/

As per Covid guidelines to include face coverings and no handshaking.

House private please.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to: Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.

*******

The death has occurred of Carmel Healy

Of Ennis Road, Limerick City and Ennis, Co Clare

Beloved daughter of the late Martin and Mae Healy and sister of the late Sean, Patricia and recently deceased Marie. Late of Ennis Road, Limerick, Carmel’s Boutique, Parnel Street and Summerhill, Ennis.

Sadly missed by her loving nieces Audrey and Eleanor, nephews Richard, Martin, Sean and Darren. Much loved by grandnieces Amy, Kayleigh, Lauren, Aisling, Emer, Maeve, Jessica and Kate and grand nephews Eli, Darragh and Dean as well as great grandnieces and nephews. Also other family, friends, neighbours and carers.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Patient Advocacy Liason Service at University Hospital Limerick.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 30 at 1pm in the Ennis Cathedral with burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot, Carmel's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

If you wish to leave condolences you can do so by email to Info@dalyfunerals.com.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Please adhere to current government guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

*******

The death has occurred of Paddy Horan

Of Bracken Gardens, North Circular Road

Formerly of Assumpta Park

Paddy died unexpectedly in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Sheila, dearest father of Kieran, Gillian, Laura and Darren and adoring granddad Jamie, Camden, Emma, Millie, Harriet, Josh and the late Charlie.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, sons-in-law Mark and Aidan, daughters-in-law Sinead and Megan, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his brother Finian.

Rest in peace

Paddy’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Saturday, January 1, for requiem Mass at 11:30am.

Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjosephsparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

No flowers please; donations, if desired, to Adapt.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Smith (née Burke)

Of Bog Road, Castleconnell and Tynagh, Galway

Mary passed away in the wonderful care of the staff at the University Hospital Limerick on December 26, after a short illness.

Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her loving family, husband Tommy, sons Pádraig, Cathal, Adrian, Niall, Clement and Shane. Her daughters-in-law Fiona, Angela, Tina, Louise and Michelle. Her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Cian, Aidan, Sarah, Ewan, Caitlin, Jackson, Tadhg and Riley. Her brothers Patrick and Francis and her sister-in-law Jose, her nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and her many great friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Friday December 31, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm for family and close friends. Arrival on Saturday, January 1 to St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines.