Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

The death has occurred of Margaret Butler (née Fitzgerald) of Glenanaar Avenue, Woodview, Limerick City. Margaret, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Adrian Butler. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Rita, Monica, Sandra and Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law John, Pat and Sean, nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and kind neighbours. Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, on Thursday (December 30th) at 11.30am in Christ the King Church Caherdavin. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Please adhere to government guidelines with regard to mask wearing, no hand shaking, and social distancing.

----------

The death has occurred of John Corbett (Gravedigger) of Rathcahill, Monagea, Newcastle West, Limerick. Died peacefully on 27th December 2021 at St. Ita's Hospital. Survived by his brothers Jim, Denny and Pat, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his nephew Denis's residence at Creane, Newcastle West V42H221, this Wednesday the 29th December from 3-6pm. Arriving at Monagea Church on Thursday 30th December for 12 noon requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Please observe Covid-19 guidelines.

-----------

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donoghue, Towerfield, Croom, Co. Limerick and formerly of Crecora Avenue, Limerick. On December 27th 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, family Maria, Michelle and Stephen, grandchildren, sisters Helen and Breda and brother Raymond, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. Recently predeceased by his brother Martin. Arriving for 12 noon Mass on Friday 30th of December to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree, Co. Limerick. Mass is private for family and close friends only, please no hugging or shaking of hands.

---------

The death has occurred of Frank Larkin of Ballykeelaun, Parteen, Clare / Rathcabbin, Tipperary / Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, brother Kieran, brothers-in-law Tom, Cathal, Sean and Gerard, sisters-in-law Mary, Patsy, Breda Eileen and Chris, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Pre-deceased by his sisters Nan and Mary, brothers John-Joe, Stefan and Jim. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Thursday 30th December for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, this will be live streamed. Burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

--------

