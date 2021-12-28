Search

28 Dec 2021

Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Margaret Butler (née Fitzgerald) of Glenanaar Avenue, Woodview, Limerick City. Margaret, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Adrian Butler. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Rita, Monica, Sandra and Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law John, Pat and Sean, nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and kind neighbours. Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, on Thursday (December 30th) at 11.30am in Christ the King Church Caherdavin. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Please adhere to government guidelines with regard to mask wearing, no hand shaking, and social distancing.

----------

The death has occurred of John Corbett (Gravedigger) of Rathcahill, Monagea, Newcastle West, Limerick. Died peacefully on 27th December 2021 at St. Ita's Hospital. Survived by his brothers Jim, Denny and Pat, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his nephew Denis's residence at Creane, Newcastle West V42H221, this Wednesday the 29th December from 3-6pm. Arriving at Monagea Church on Thursday 30th December for 12 noon requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Please observe Covid-19 guidelines.

-----------

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donoghue, Towerfield, Croom, Co. Limerick and formerly of Crecora Avenue, Limerick. On December 27th 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, family Maria, Michelle and Stephen, grandchildren, sisters Helen and Breda and brother Raymond, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. Recently predeceased by his brother Martin. Arriving for 12 noon Mass on Friday 30th of December to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree, Co. Limerick. Mass is private for family and close friends only, please no hugging or shaking of hands.

---------

The death has occurred of Frank Larkin of Ballykeelaun, Parteen, Clare / Rathcabbin, Tipperary / Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, brother Kieran, brothers-in-law Tom, Cathal, Sean and Gerard, sisters-in-law Mary, Patsy, Breda Eileen and Chris, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Pre-deceased by his sisters Nan and Mary, brothers John-Joe, Stefan and Jim. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Thursday 30th December for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, this will be live streamed. Burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

--------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media