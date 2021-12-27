Deaths in Limerick: Monday December 27, 2021

The death has occurred of John Cummins Gleann Aine, Hospital, Limerick / Athlacca, Limerick peacefully on the 25th December at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his father Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Bridget, daughter Audrey, son Graham, sisters Margaret, Tricia and Shanie, brothers in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Private remembrance for family and close friends will take place at O' Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Church, Athlacca at 11 O' Clock. Burial afterwards in Athlacca Cemetery. John's Funeral Mass will be carried out in line with current public health guidelines and will be livestreamed (link to follow). Expressions of sympathy can be submitted through the 'condolences' link below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madeleine Kelly (nee Kenny) The Park Village, Castletroy, Limerick. Late Talbot Avenue, Prospect and Southill). December 26th 2021 peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Limerick University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Rachel, Susan, Janice and Roslyn, sons Noel and Andrew, husband Noel, sisters Margaret, Noreen and Mary, brothers Sean and Jimmy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday (27th December) from 5.00pm to 6.00pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (28th December) in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, at 10.00am with burial afterwards in Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Kiely Church Hill Meadows, Raheen, Limerick / Fedamore, Limerick. Formerly of Fedamore, Co. Limerick John, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Ann (nee Blake)

Very deeply regretted by his sons Martin, John, Billy and Brian, daughters Sandra, Catherine and Lyanne, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Kevin and Billy, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, on Tuesday (December 28th) at 12noon Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society

Please adhere to government guidelines with regard to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Peter LONG Clare / Corbally, Limerick / Tuam, Galway. Westbury, Athlunkard, Co. Clare and originally from Tuam, Co. Galway. Former Principal, Scoil Íde, Corbally, Limerick.

Peter died peacefully, after a short illness, in Milford Care Centre

Sadly missed by his loving wife Siobhán, children Ruth & James, daughter-in-law Cecilia, brothers Kieran, Joe, Fr. Mattie & Derry, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many colleagues & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday 28th December from 3:30-5pm for family, colleagues and friends who feel comfortable to attend.

Peter’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home to arrive at St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury on Wednesday 29th December for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, Mass will be live streamed here.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

House Strictly Private Please

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Gerry Moore Carabullawn, Lower Park, Corbally, Limerick. Suddenly, on December 24th 2021. Former President of the Munster Branch IRFU and late of Royal Liver Insurance Company and SPS Shannon.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosaleen, daughters Arlene and Shirley, sons Gerard and Robert, grandchildren, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, all other relatives, many friends and kind neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, on Wednesday (December 29th) at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Mass will be streamed live (link to follow)

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. Please adhere to government guidelines with regard to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noreen Mulqueen (nee Wilkinson) Huntsfield Avenue, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Late Keyes Park, Southill and Athlunkard Street). December 26th 2021 peacefully at home. Dearly loved mother of Catherine, Adrienne, Breda, Josephine, James and John. Beloved Nana to Kate, Niamh, Shannon, Aidan, Fiona, Mia, Aria, Elise and the late Conor. Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Renata, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday (28th December) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (29th December) in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John O'Keeffe Ballymac, Effin, Limerick



Unexpectedly. Beloved son of the late John and Mary and dear father of Samantha and Juliette, partner of Sheila and brother of the late Nancy, Julia and Kate. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, partner, sisters Ellen, Mary, Brigid, Noreen,Philomena, Patricia and Teresa, brother Denis, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Hawe's funeral home Charleville P56YY15 on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Reception into The Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Effin on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Effin Cemetery. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Doris Price (née Gough) Ballyfinan, Ardnacrusha, Clare / Limerick. Doris, died (peacefully) at Clonmel General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Alphonsus, sister Pat, brothers Wesley and Michael.

Very deeply regretted by her daughters Teresa, Patsy, June and Jackie, sons Alphonsus and Terry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Ann, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, on Tuesday (January 4th) at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Parteen, Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

Please adhere to government guidelines with regard to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Denis Scanlon New Road, Kileely, Limerick. Denis Scanlon (New Road, Kileely, Limerick. Formerly Greenmount, Cork. Late DeBeers,Thomond RFC and Barrack Lane Boat Club).

December 27th 2021 peacefully at his daughters residence.

Beloved husband of the late Dolores. Dearly loved father of Denise, Barry, Philip, Shane and Leon. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law Simone, Mary, Sharon and Melanie, his beloved 9 grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers Barry, Bernie and Jim, sisters Margaret and Rose, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday (29th December) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (30th December) in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, at 10.30am followed by cremation service at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 2.00pm.

Denis’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Smith (née Burke) Bog Road, Castleconnell, Limerick / Tynagh, Galway. Mary Smith (née Burke), Bog Road, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick, (formerly Pallas, Tynagh, Loughrea, Co. Galway). Mary passed away in the wonderful care of the staff at the University Hospital Limerick on 26th December, after a short illness.

Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her loving family, Husband Tommy, sons Pádraig, Cathal, Adrian, Niall, Clement and Shane. Her daughters-in-law Fiona, Angela, Tina, Louise and Michelle. Her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Cian, Aidan, Sarah, Ewan, Caitlin, Jackson, Tadhg and Riley. Her brothers Patrick and Francis and her sister-in-law Jose, her nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and her many great friends.

Funeral arrangements will follow. Funeral Arrangements Later.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here: