Deaths in Limerick - December 24, 2021

The death has occurred of Brenda Thompson (née Meaney) of Raheen, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Frank and dearly loved mother of John, Gerard, Anne, Brian and Michelle. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Vera, brother Noel, extended family and friends.

A private funeral, for family only, will be held.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Betty Reid of Westfields, North Circular Road, Limerick.

Beloved daughter of the late William & Jane and sister of the late Paddy, Willie & Des.

Sadly, missed by her loving Niece Lorraine, Sorcha and Sam. Also missed by her other nieces Vivienne, Elizabeth, Deirdre, Cecil, Jane and Gillian, nephews Bill, David, Pat, Kevin, Billy and Paul; much loved grand-nieces and grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and carers.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (December 27) between 4pm and 5pm for family and friends.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Tuesday at Our Lady of the Rosary Church - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Nora Morrisroe (née Power) of Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Formerly of New Jersey, Templeglantine and Rylane, Duagh, County Kerry,

Deeply regretted by her husband Mike, cousins, relatives and friends.

Removal from Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday (December 27) at 9.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 10am - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Annie Long of Feenagh, Limerick. Late of John Paul Terrace, Broadford, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her dear friend Annie Crowe and family, the wonderful staff and residents of St. Ita's Community Hospital, her relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, strictly private, will take place on Monday (December 17) at St. Ita's Community Hospital at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballyhea Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Brendan Lewis (Senior) of Dromroe, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Rossa Avenue, off Mulgrave Street, Limerick. Retired Cabinet Maker.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee O'Connor).

Much loved father of Brendan, Gerard, Benedict, Rosaleen, Adrian and Sinèad. Predeceased by his granddaughter Chloe, daughter-in-law Ann and brothers Gerard and Tony.

Sadly missed by his children, sixteen adored grandchildren, great-granddaughter Myah, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Mary (Lewis), sisters-in-law Carmel (Lewis) & Lillie (O’Connor), nephews, nieces, other relatives & close friends.

Brendan's Funeral Cortege will depart his residence on Saturday (January 1, 2022) at 11.30am, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 midday at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy - click here for live-stream.

Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of John Lee of Croughmakeen, Doon, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine; daughters Pip, Joanne and Gemma; son John; sisters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church Doon on Tuesday (December 28) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm

John’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Philomena (Ena) Healy (née O'Sullivan) of Farranshone, Limerick city. Formerly of Ballyneety, Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved husband John; parents Denis & Margaret O'Sullivan and sister Mary.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Trevor and Shane; grandchildren Jodie, Elsie, Freddie and Laura; brothers Denis & Donal; daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Farranshone on Monday (December 27) from 11am with removal, at 12 midday, to arrive at St. Munchin's Church, Thomondgate, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Laurence extension.



