Deaths in Limerick: December 23, 2021

The death has occurred of Breeda Boland (née O'Shaughnessy) of College Park, Corbally, Limerick. Formerly of Keane Street, Killalee, Limerick and Danus Clothing Factory. Breeda, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Brendan Boland. Adored mother of Gillian and Kenneth. Sadly missed by her family, her cherished grandchildren Emma and Leah, son-in-law Paul, brother Jim, sister Mai Ryan, nephews, nieces, the extended O'Shaughnessy and Boland families, other relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Tuesday (December 28th) from 3.00pm to 4.30pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Wednesday (December 29th) in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

The death has occurred of Alphonsus (Phonsie) McGrath of Hyde Road, Limerick City. Late Hibernian Bar and McMahons. Died on December 23 2021, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Regretted by his loving sister Rita (England), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, the Hartigan, McCloskey and Phelan families, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place this Tuesday (28th December) in Our lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road at 10.00am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension). The Mass will be streamed live. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines.

The death has occurred of Joan McMahon (née Braddish) of Flood Street, Killalee, Limerick. Joan, died (peacefully) at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Sean McMahon. Very deeply regretted by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, all other relatives, friends and kind neighbours. Joan's Funeral Cortege will depart her residence on Wednesday (December 29th) at 12 noon arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm on Wednesday (December 29th) in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

The death has occurred of Christopher Mulqueen of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Florence, sons Thomas, Christopher, daughters Kathleen, Leanne, Allison, Grandchildren, sisters Breda,Marie,Eileen and Kathleen, brother Paschal, sons in law, David and Christopher, daughter in law Alice, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, many friends and kind neighbours. Arriving for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St John's Cathedral Tuesday (28th December), with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.Mass will be streamed live. Please ensure social distancing and current public health advice is adhered to at all times.

The death has occurred of Darragh O'Shea of Ballyanna, Dromin, Kilmallock, Limerick. Suddenly, on Tuesday, 21st of December 2021. Survived by his mother Kay, father Steve, sister Ciara, brothers Stephen and Declan, girlfriend Jess, grandmother, aunts, uncles and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, this Monday evening, December 27th, from 6pm to 7.30pm for family and close friends only. Funeral Mass for Darragh will take place at 12 noon in The Holy Trinity Church, Dromin, on Tuesday, December 28th, and will be live streamed. Burial afterwards to the local cemetery. House private please. In accordance with current HSE advice, please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Scanlon (née Curtin) of Gardenfield, Monagea, Newcastle West, Limerick / Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Ennis, Clare. Kathleen passed away peacefully at her daughter's residence (12 Fergus Manor, Clon Rd, Ennis, Co Clare) on 23rd December in her 92nd year. Also, late of Convent Road, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, sisters and brothers. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter Eileen, sisters Delia (Cahill), Margaret (Malthouse), Ann (Richardson), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, the extended Scanlon, Cremin and Curtin families, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday 26th December from 4pm until 5pm followed by removal to the Church of the Visitation, Monagea. Funeral Mass in Monagea Church at 12 noon on Monday 27th December followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to Government Covid 19 guidelines of social distancing and mask wearing.

