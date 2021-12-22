Search

22 Dec 2021

Deaths in Limerick - December 22, 2021

Deaths in Limerick - December 22, 2021

The death has occurred of Nora (Mai) Fitzpatrick (née Ward)

Of Kilmacud, Dublin and Abbeyfeale

Gently, while in the kind care of the staff at Leopardstown Park Hospital, where she felt so at home for the last four years. Much loved by her late husband, Joe and her children, Mary (deceased), Katherine, Ann Marie and Maurice. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Alyson, sons-in-law John, Phil and Tom, her grandchildren Eoghan, Cian, Clodagh, Eabhan, Fiona, Emmet, Matthew and Sophie Mai, nieces, nephews and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Mai’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud at 10am on Friday, December 24, 2021 which may be viewed at the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud 

Followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of the Elderly.

*******

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Hanley

Of Colbert Avenue, Janesboro

Late of Clover Meats.

Regretted by brothers Michael, Thomas, Martin and Oliver, sister Marie, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and kind neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Gerry, will repose at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday, December 29 from 10am to 12pm, for family and close friends. Service will follow in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

The Hanley family would appreciate if you refrained from handshaking and hugging.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

*******

The death has occurred of Pat O'Shaughnessy

Of Gardiners Hill, Cork City and Pallaskenry

On December 21, 2021, peacefully, at the Mercy University Hospital. Pat (late of Collins Barracks), dearly loved husband of Carmel (née Porter) and loving father of Dervla and Hilary, cherished grandfather of James and Abigail, dear brother of Liam, Helen, David, Phil, Monica, Majella and the late Mairead and Veronica.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law Darren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the Mayfield Funeral Home, Old Youghal Road of Jerh O’Connor Ltd, On Thursday, December 23 from 4.00pm to 5.00pm.

Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Friday (Christmas Eve) in St. Joseph’s Church, Mayfield which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stjosephsoyr

Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.Please leave your personal message for Pat’s family through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

*******

The death has occurred of Darragh O'Shea
Of Ballyanna, Dromin, Kilmallock

Suddenly on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Survived by his mother Kay, father Steve, brothers Stephen and Declan, girlfriend Jess, grandmother, aunts, uncles and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later.

*******

The death has occurred of Br. Mark (Denis) Fitzpatrick

Of Presentation Brothers, Maiville, Turners Cross, Cork and Ballingarry

On December 21, 2021, peacefully at Farranlea Community Nursing Unit, Br. Mark (Denis), youngest son of the late Denis and Mary, dear brother of Michael and the late Nellie Mullins (Crecora), Mary Roche (Castlemahon), Willie and Tom. Sadly missed by his loving brother, nieces, nephews, his Presentation Brothers, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Sullivans Funeral Home, Turners Cross on Thursday, December 23 from 4.00pm until 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, Decemer 24 at 11.00am in Christ King Church, Turners Cross which will be streamed on https://turnerscross.com/livestream, funeral afterwards to Presentation Brothers Cemetery, Mount St. Josephs, Blarney Street.

Those attending the funeral are requested to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

*******

If you wish to leave a message of condolence you can do so here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media