Deaths in Limerick - December 22, 2021

The death has occurred of Nora (Mai) Fitzpatrick (née Ward)

Of Kilmacud, Dublin and Abbeyfeale

Gently, while in the kind care of the staff at Leopardstown Park Hospital, where she felt so at home for the last four years. Much loved by her late husband, Joe and her children, Mary (deceased), Katherine, Ann Marie and Maurice. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Alyson, sons-in-law John, Phil and Tom, her grandchildren Eoghan, Cian, Clodagh, Eabhan, Fiona, Emmet, Matthew and Sophie Mai, nieces, nephews and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Mai’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud at 10am on Friday, December 24, 2021 which may be viewed at the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud

Followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of the Elderly.

*******

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Hanley

Of Colbert Avenue, Janesboro

Late of Clover Meats.

Regretted by brothers Michael, Thomas, Martin and Oliver, sister Marie, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and kind neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Gerry, will repose at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday, December 29 from 10am to 12pm, for family and close friends. Service will follow in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

The Hanley family would appreciate if you refrained from handshaking and hugging.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

*******

The death has occurred of Pat O'Shaughnessy

Of Gardiners Hill, Cork City and Pallaskenry

On December 21, 2021, peacefully, at the Mercy University Hospital. Pat (late of Collins Barracks), dearly loved husband of Carmel (née Porter) and loving father of Dervla and Hilary, cherished grandfather of James and Abigail, dear brother of Liam, Helen, David, Phil, Monica, Majella and the late Mairead and Veronica.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law Darren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the Mayfield Funeral Home, Old Youghal Road of Jerh O’Connor Ltd, On Thursday, December 23 from 4.00pm to 5.00pm.

Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Friday (Christmas Eve) in St. Joseph’s Church, Mayfield which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stjosephsoyr

Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.Please leave your personal message for Pat’s family through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

*******

The death has occurred of Darragh O'Shea

Of Ballyanna, Dromin, Kilmallock

Suddenly on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Survived by his mother Kay, father Steve, brothers Stephen and Declan, girlfriend Jess, grandmother, aunts, uncles and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later.

*******

The death has occurred of Br. Mark (Denis) Fitzpatrick

Of Presentation Brothers, Maiville, Turners Cross, Cork and Ballingarry

On December 21, 2021, peacefully at Farranlea Community Nursing Unit, Br. Mark (Denis), youngest son of the late Denis and Mary, dear brother of Michael and the late Nellie Mullins (Crecora), Mary Roche (Castlemahon), Willie and Tom. Sadly missed by his loving brother, nieces, nephews, his Presentation Brothers, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Sullivans Funeral Home, Turners Cross on Thursday, December 23 from 4.00pm until 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, Decemer 24 at 11.00am in Christ King Church, Turners Cross which will be streamed on https://turnerscross.com/livestream, funeral afterwards to Presentation Brothers Cemetery, Mount St. Josephs, Blarney Street.

Those attending the funeral are requested to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

*******

