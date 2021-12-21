Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

The death has occurred of Joan Spaight (née Mc Inerney) of Knockroe, Sixmilebridge, Clare / Glin, Limerick.



She died peacefully, in St. Camillus' Hospital, Limerick.

Formerly of Glin, Co. Limerick.

Deeply missed by her loving family, husband Séamus, children James, Mairéad, Rita, Siobhán, Carmel, Patricia and Donie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her adored 16 grandchildren, sisters Mairéad Broderick, Eileen Fitzgerald and Catherine Mullins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Sixmilebridge, this Wednesday (22nd December) from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in The Little Church, Cratloe, this Thursday (23rd December) at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Ballysheen Cemetery, Sixmilebridge.

Funeral cortège leaving the family home at 11.40am approx., on the way to the church. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Sarsfield Ward, St. Camillus' Hospital, Limerick.

Due to the current rising numbers of Covid cases, the family would appreciate if people strictly adhere to the current government guidelines.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Ned (Smiler) Ryan of Curraheen, Knocklong, Limerick.



Edmond, Ned (Smiler) Ryan, late of Curraheen, Knocklong, Co. Limerick and formerly of London, peacefully at his residence, on the 20th of December 2021.

Predeceased by his son James and brothers J. P. and Tim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bella, daughters Maria, Mandy and Katy, son Patrick, stepdaughter Georgina and stepson Christopher. Ned will be sadly missed by his sister Catherine, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Ned will be reposing at St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong, this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Thursday in St Joseph's Church, Knocklong, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ned's funeral Mass will follow current government guidelines and can be viewed live at the link below.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

House private, please. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted through the link below.

The death has occurred of Trudy Kiely (née Lynch) of Avonmore Road, Raheen, Limerick.



Trudy Kiely (nee Lynch) (Avonmore Road, Raheen, Limerick. Late of O’Connell Avenue), December 20th 2021, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Stephen. Dearly loved mother of Alison, Iris and Evan. Sadly missed by her loving mother Eleanor, brothers Ken and Paul, sister Lorraine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, for family and close friends, this Wednesday (22nd December) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will be held in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, this Thursday (23rd December) at 2.00pm followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 4.00pm.

Trudy’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed from the link below.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) O'Callaghan of Ogonnelloe, Clare / Caherdavin, Limerick.



Anthony (Tony) O'Callaghan, Caherdavin Lawn, Co. Limerick and formally of Ogonnelloe, Co. Clare, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the management and staff of the Ennis Road Care Facility.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his son mark, daughter Sarah, son in law Janusz, grandson Matthew, Mark's partner Sandra, brothers Tomas, Gerard, sisters Nuala and Ann, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews. Missed by Ann, his relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Anthony's gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St. Mary's Church, Ogonnelloe on Wednesday the 22nd of December at 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday the 23rd at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Ogonnelloe. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Parkinsons Society Ireland.

If you would like to leave a personal message for Anthony's family, please do so at the link below, this would be greatly appreciated by the O'Callaghan Family.

In Accordance with the Government and HSE guidelines on Covid 19 please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing at all times to protect our most vulnerable in the community.

