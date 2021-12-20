Deaths in Limerick: Monday, December 20, 2021

THE DEATH has occurred of Kathleen Foley (née Barry) Rivers, Castletroy, Limerick / Lisnagry, Limerick



Foley (nee Barry), Kathleen, Rivers, Castletroy, Limerick and formerly of “Woodlands”, Richhill, Lisnagry, December 19th 2021, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Tom. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and John, daughters Geraldine and Caroline, sons in law Joe and Ken, daughters in law Debbie and Phil, grandchildren Thomas and Bláthín, Mark and Joseph, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell, on Tuesday 21st December from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castletroy, on Wednesday,22nd for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm, burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Simon Sheehy Fern View, Kilmeedy, Limerick



On 20th December 2021 peacefully, at Milford Hospice. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sisters Anne O'Grady and Peggy Coffey, brothers George, Willie and Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeedy on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Auglish Cemetery.

House strictly private.

Please wear a mask and refrain from shaking hands at the funeral home, church and cemetery.

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Maureen O’SHEA (née Moloney) Vartry Avenue, Raheen, Limerick. Late of Rosbrien

Maureen died unexpectedly at University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Bill and dearest mother of Ger and Billy. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters-in-law Anna & Geraldine, grandchildren Cian, Kelvan, Líam, Brian, Áine & Gearóid, sister Rita, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate for family and friends on this Tuesday Dec 21st from 5.30 to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen on Weds. Dec 22nd for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary CUNNEEN (née Timmons) Hyde Road, Limerick City, Limerick



Corbally House Nursing Home & formerly of Hyde Road, Limerick

Mary died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved mother of Nicola & Vivienne, loving sister of Frank, Michael, Noel & Paul, and adoring grandmother to Molly, Max, Joshua, Joseph & Sonny. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Tony and David, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday 21st December from 4-5pm for family and friends.

Arriving at St. Saviour’s (Dominican) Church, on Wednesday 22nd December for Requiem Mass at 11am, this will be live streamed.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Down Syndrome Limerick.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Nora Carey (née Browne) Ballinard, Herbertstown, Limerick / Ballyneety, Limerick



Formerly of Ballingarde, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick. Nora, died (peacefully) at her residence.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph (Joe) Carey. Very deeply regretted by her son John, daughters Dilly, Marie, Noreen and Geradine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Michael, sister Baby Bourke (U.K.), nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, for family and close friends, on Tuesday (December 21st) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Wednesday (December 22nd) in the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown.

Funeral afterwards to Hospital Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

The Carey family, would appreciate if you refrained from handshaking and hugging.

House private, please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Kathleen (Marlene) McCarthy Bray, Wicklow / Mungret, Limerick



Mary Kathleen (Marlene) McCarthy, the first Limerick Rose in 1961, late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Mungret, Co. Limerick and Nerja, Málaga, Spain, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th December in the loving care of the staff in Atlanta Nursing Home, Bray, aged 83 years.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Alissia Paloma, Antonia, Manuela McCarthy and Manuela's partner Carl, beloved grandson Dylan McCarthy Phelan, nieces and nephews Gregory, Aoife, Finin, Gavin, Gerard, Karen, Evelyn, James Frank and grandnieces and grandnephews Tara, Saoírse, Tommy, Âke, Ava, Alana, Finlay, Ross, Dean, Leah, Mark, Colin, Soraya, David, Rachelann and Lelia. extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother Des and sister Ada Houlihan.

Funeral Service on Thursday (23rd December) at 2.00pm in Colliers Funeral Home, Bray, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome at 3.45pm. The service may be viewed online. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Biddy O'Driscoll 24 Cross Roads, Killaloe, Clare / Castleconnell, Limerick



O’Driscoll, Biddy, 24 Cross Roads, Killaloe, Co. Clare and formerly of Castleconnell, Co. Limerick, 18th December 2021, peacefully, at the University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Gloria, Christine, Nicole and Aoibheann, sons in law Tom, Jonathan and Anthony, 8 grandchildren, sisters Peggy Pierce, and Eda Kennedy, brothers in law Jerry Pierce and Jerry Kennedy, sister in law Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell, on Wednesday 22nd December from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for family and close friends. Arrival on Thursday 23rd at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines.

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Evelyn Dalton (née Walsh) Gouldavoher Estate, Father Russell Road, Limerick. Late of Johns Street.

December 19th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital.

Beloved wife of Joseph. Dearly loved mother of David, Simon, Joey, Graeme, Earl and Avril.

Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Joe (Catanese), daughters-in-law Amanda, Jane, Valerie and Yuki, her 11 beloved grandchildren, brothers Jim and Cyril, sisters Mary, Josephine, Frances, Anne and Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street for family and close friends this Tuesday (21st December) from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will be held in St. Pauls Church, Dooradoyle this Wednesday (22nd December) at 12 noon followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------

If you wish to leave a message of condolence you can do so here.