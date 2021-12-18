Deaths in Limerick - December 18, 2021

The death has occurred of Joan Doyle (née Quigley)

Of Rhebogue Road, Limerick City

Joan died, peacefully, in The Park Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Frank. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Kevin,daughters Barbara and Susanne. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Brian, Jean, Declan, Aidan, Patrick, Darragh and Conor, son in law Mark, daughter in law Stacey, brothers Michael,Tom,Ger and John, sister Maeve, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Joan will be reposing in Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday, December 19, from 11am to 1pm, for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass on Monday 20th at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Clare Street, with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Extension Cemetery. Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, Lower Gerald Griffin Street. Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times. No handshakes, please.

*******

The death has occurred of Noreen Droog

Of The Oval, Gouldavoher, Limerick

Formerly of Doon. Late nursing staff, Barrington's Hospital and Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore. On December 18, 2021 peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Henk. Dearly loved mother of Darragh, Oda, Klara and Thérèse. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Donna, sons-in-law Pádraic, Mark and David, her beloved grandchildren Emma, Ciara, Cara, Maebh, Aidan, Connor and Órla, her brother Paddy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

For those who are comfortable to attend, Noreen will repose at her residence this Sunday, December 19 from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. The funeral cortege will leave Noreen’s residence at 11.30am on Monday (20th December) enroute to St. Pauls Church, Dooradoyle for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Crecora Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Kerins (née Walsh)

Of Ballybrood, Caherline

On December 18, 2021 (peacefully) at St. Michael's Nursing Home Caherconlish Beloved wife of the late Christy and loving mother of Mary, Nancy and Brigid. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary will be forever loved and dearly remembered by her Brother David,nephews,nieces, relatives, neighbours, a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

Arriving this Monday morning for 11:30 am Requiem Mass in Caherline Church with burial afterwards in Caherconlish Cemetery. Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times. Neighbours and friends wishing to offer their sympathy can do so by going to the condolence section. Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, Lower Gerald Griffin St., Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Malone (née Bermingham)

Of McDonagh Avenue, Janesboro

Mary died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by husband Patrick, son Samuel and brothers Richard and Edward. Sadly missed by sons Richard and Patrick, daughters Breeda, Mary and Freeda, grandchildren, sisters Noreen, Peggy, Rose, Anne and Geraldine, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Mary's funeral cortege will depart the family residence in McDonagh Avenue, Janesboro, 12.40pm Tuesday, December 21, arriving at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery. Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times. No handshaking or hugging. Neighbours and friends wishing to offer their sympathy can do so by going to the condolence section. Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons, Lower Gerald Griffin St., Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Joseph McDonagh

Of Rowan View, Sixmilebridge, Clare and Fedamore

Funeral arrangements later

*******

The death has occurred of Donie Walsh

Of Farran, Ardagh and Askeaton

Formerly of Station Road, Askeaton. Died peacefully on December 18, 2021 at Milford Hospice. Deeply regretted by his wife Julia, daughters Marie and Sarah, sons Edward, Michael and Ray, sons in law Jack and Greg, daughters in law Aine and Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Riedy's funeral home, Newcastle West, on Sunday from 6pm until 7pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Askeaton on Monday for 12 pm requiem mass with burial afterwards in Relig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice. Please adhere to Government Covid-19 guidelines of social distancing an no hand shaking.

*******

The death has occurred of Michael (Bonny) Scully-Noonan

Of Ballinamona, Galbally

In the care of the doctors and staff of University Hospital Limerick. On December 16, 2021. Michael (Bonny). Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Billy and Dick, sister-in-law Ellen, nephew Michael, nieces Elaine, Triona and Michelle, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass on Sunday in Galbally Church at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Please follow HSE Covid restrictions at all times.

*******

