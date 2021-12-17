Deaths in Limerick - December 17, 2021

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Dwyer of Brookeville Avenue, Clareview, Limerick. Formerly of Mulgrave Street, Limerick & Bord na gCon.

Beloved husband of the late Finola and sadly missed by his children Muireann, Ronan, Declan and Ivan; daughters-in-law Carina & Raluca; grandchildren Loughlin, Jude, Naomi and Maria; sisters Rosie, Marie and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (December 19), between 4pm and 5pm, for family and friends who feel comfortable to attend.

Requiem Mass at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Monday (December 20) at 11.30am - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

House Private Please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Mary O'Connor (née Clarson) of Drominbeg, Rhebogue, Limerick city. Formerly of Broadford, County Limerick and and Holy Family Parish, Southill.

Predeceased by her husband Michael (Holly) and deeply regretted by her daughters Anne-Marie (Galvin) and Evelyn; son Michael; son-in-law John, brother Lar and his wife Ena, grandchildren Erin, Jason and Sean and their partners, great-grandchildren Ava, Richard, Michael and Wyntor Mae, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday (December 19) from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place in the Holy Family Church, Southill on MOnday at 12 noon followed by a cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Patricia O'Brien (née Walsh) of Plassey Avenue, Corbally, Limerick.

Wife of the late Sean O’Brien; daughter of the late Christopher and Margaret Walsh and sister of the late Breda Stringer and Maureen O’Donnell.

Regretted by her children Barry, Donogh, Ken, Dermod, John, and Trish; her nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews, daughters-in-law and son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her dear friend, Bee Walker McMahon.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury this Monday (December 20) at 11am followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Catherine Guiney (née Corbett) of Knockanaire, Tournafulla, County Limerick.

Wife of the late Paddy and mother of the late John. Sadly missed by her son Pat; daughters Lily and Miriam; sons-in-law Jerry and John; daughter-in-law Trish; grandchildren Kadie, Amanda, Megan, Tara, Michael, Jayne, Nadine and Podge; great-grandchildren Allie, Lumi and Callum, brother-in-law Chris, sister-in-law Chrissie, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral cortege will depart Catherine’s home in Knockanaire on Sunday (December 19) at 11.45am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (at Catherine McAuley House Nursing Home) of Sr. Victoire Fleming of Limerick city. Formerly of Liscarroll, Cork.

Sadly missed by her cousins, relatives, Mercy Sisters of Mount St. Vincent and the South Central Province and her many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Saturday, from 2pm, with prayers at 4pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Sunday (December 19), at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Convent Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Pauline Elliott (née King) of Athlunkard Avenue, Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Brennan's Row.

Pre-deceased by her parents Francis and Anne, brothers Noel, Patrick and Martin.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Brian, sons Kieron and Kevin; daughter Lorraine; grandchildren Danielle, Jake, James, Cameron, Sarah-kate and Chloe; sisters Mary-rose and Ann, brother Frank, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Tuesday (December 21) from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place in St John's Cathedral, on Wednesday (December 22) at 11am with burial afterwards at Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick, County Clare.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Harold (Harry) Conway of St. Joseph’s Street, Limerick. Late of U.S. Bargain Stores, Lower Cecil Street.

Predeceased by his brother John; Regretted by his son Bobby, granddaughter Belle, partner Susan, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday (December 20) from 5pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place in St. Joseph's Church, O’Connell Avenue on Tuesday (December 21) at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Kathleen Breen (née O'Brien) of Kenmare, Lower Main St, Hospital, Hospital, County Limerick. Formerly of Garrydoolis, Pallasgreen.

Predeceased by her sisters Mary Joe and Monica, and brothers John and Dom.

Sadly missed by her husband Michael; daughters Carmel, Fiona, Valerie and Triona; sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Pat O’Brien, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Leary’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Hospital on Saturday (December 18), from 5pm to 7pm, for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, Hospital, at 11am on Sunday. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

May they all rest in peace