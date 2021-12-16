Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, December 16, 2021

May he rest in peace
The death has occurred of Martin O'Donoghue of Larch Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick. Martin died peacefully in Milford Care Centre on the 16th December 2021. Very deeply regretted by wife Margaret, sons Michael, Martin and Tony, daughters Martine, Shirley and Lisa, grandchildren, sisters Helen and Breda, brothers Michael and Raymond, aunts, uncles, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, on Tuesday (December 21) at 11.00am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.
