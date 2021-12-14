Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patjoe) Vaughan of Castletown Conyers, Ballyagran, Limerick, peacefully on December 13th 2021.

Predeceased by his recently departed wife, Biddy and his brother Bob. Sadly missed by his sons Nelius and Michael, daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandchildren Dearbhaile, Pádraig, Clíodhna, Béibhinn, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Ballyagran (Eircode V35CC67) this Wednesday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St Michael's Church, Ballyagran on Thursday, December 16th, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery.

Please observe government guidelines regarding COVID-19.

(Mask wearing & no hand shaking requested please).

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Tom Tierney of Ashbrook Grove, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick.



Tom, died peacefully, in Milford Care Centre, on the 13th December 2021.

Much loved husband to the recently deceased Kathleen Tierney and father to the late Tomas Tierney. Deeply missed by son Christian, daughter Catriona, brother Gearoid, sister Breda, daughter in law Sarah, grandchildren Stephen, Kate, Lauren and Emily, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral will arrive for Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, Ennis Road, on Thursday, 16th December, at 11am.

Mass will be streamed live on the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Crecora Cemetery (new extension).

The family are very grateful to the team at Milford Hospice for their support & kindness and would like to invite family & friends to sponsor a light on the Milford Care Centre Light Up a Memory tree & share a memory of Tom.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bríd Stack of Limerick and Farrihy, Broadford, Limerick.



Bríd passed away, peacefully, on December 13, 2021, at Milford Hospice. Deeply regretted by her sisters Joan Edmonds, Mary Fitzgibbon and Nellie Griffin, brothers Dick and Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Rest in Peace.



Removal from Farrihy on Wednesday at 12 noon to The Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm which will be streamed on the link below. Limited capacity in the church. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.



Please wear a mask and refrain from shaking hands. House private please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joanne Reilly of Kilglass, Anglesboro, Limerick.



She died on December 12th, 2021, unexpectedly at her residence, Joanne, beloved daughter of the late Eugene, sister of the late Eugene and step daughter of the recently deceased Noel. Joanne will be sadly missed by her children James, Russell, Layla, Seán and Saskia, her mother Mary (nee Murray), sisters Mary and Theresa, brother Peter, her uncle, brothers in law, sister is law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Messages of condolence may be left through the link below. Funeral Arrangements Later.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Gary Prendiville of Glendarragh, Barna, Newcastle West, Limerick.



Died peacefully at UHL on Monday 13th December 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Annette, daughters Siobhan and Aine, sons Paudraig and Gearoid, sisters Mary, Catherine, Jacinta, Martina, Veronica, Cecilia and Connie, brothers Patsy and Mundie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Aoife and Linda, sons-in-law Gordon and Karl, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, 15th December, from 6pm until 7pm.

Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Thursday morning, 16th December, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Please adhere to Government Covid 19 guidelines of social distancing and mask wearing. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Majella Irwin (née Tracy) of Flood Street, Pennywell, Limerick.



Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, son David, daughter Olivia, grandchildren Caitlin, Rachael, Abi, Jaymee, Alex, Cody, Carly and Charley, daughter-in-law Martina, son-in-law James, siblings, the extended Tracy and Irwin families, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Thursday (December 16th) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Friday (December 17th) in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place.

Mass will be streamed live on the link below.

The Funeral Cortege will pass the family residence at 2pm on Friday enroute to Shannon Crematorium for 3pm Service.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Christina HARNETT of Dromtrasna North, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Tralee, Kerry.



Christina Harnett, Ogham Rian, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Dromtrasna North, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, who passed away peacefully at The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry on Monday, December 13th 2021. Christina, daughter of the late Maurice and Bridget Harnett, is very sadly missed by her loving brothers Joseph, Nelius, Maurice, Tim, Michael and John, sisters Mary, Bridie and Peg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her great friends and neighbours in Tralee, especially her housemate Margaret and her friend Tina.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6.30 p.m. until 7.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.00 a.m. in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. If you would like to make a donation to The Palliative Care Unit in memory of Christina, please click on the link below. House private please.

Please observe social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask when arttending the funeral. No handshaking please.

Please feel free to leave a message at the link below or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.You may also send your condolences by email found at the link below.

--------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Galvin of Rivers, Lisnagry, Limerick.



Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Annette, sons Christopher and Thomas, sisters Catherine and Liz, brother Raymond, nephews, nieces, the extended Galvin and Boyce families, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Thursday (December 16th) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Friday (December 17th) in the Holy Family Church, Southill. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Clancy of Ballyneale, Ballingarry, Limerick.



Died peacefully on December 13th, 2021 surrounded by his adoring family.

Predeceased by wife Kitty and son James.

Deeply regretted by his loving children Marie, Ann, John, Caroline, Marguerite and Helena, sons-in-law Diarmuid and Thomas, daughters-in-law Christine and Maria, grandchildren, great-grandchildren , sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the family residence in Ballyneale, Ballingarry (Eircode V94T4A6) this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving on Thursday at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed at the link below.

"Resting peacefully with his beloved wife Kitty and son James."

Please observe government guidelines regarding COVID-19.

(Mask wearing & no hand shaking requested please).

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

