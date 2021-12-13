Deaths in Limerick: Monday, December 13, 2021

The death has occurred of Catherine (Doris) O'Connell (née Meagher) Monkstown, Dublin / Limerick



O'Connell (née Meagher) Catherine (Doris) (Monkstown, Co. Dublin and formerly of Limerick) December 10th 2021. Peacefully, surrounded by her family in the care of the staff at Cedar House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Sean and loving mother to Gerard, Bernard, Paul, Kevin and Mary. Very sadly missed by her children and their spouses, her sisters Eileen and Clare, her sister-in-law Nora, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a hanam dilis

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 16th December, at 10am in St Patrick's Church, Monkstown followed by burial in Deansgrange Cemetery.

Family flowers only please (at the deceased's request). Donations, if desired to Down Syndrome Dublin. Please respect mask wearing and social distancing protocols at all times.

------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Sheehy Foynes, Limerick, 13th December 2021.

Beloved Husband of the late Eileen (Mulvihill) and much loved Father of Alan, Ian, Niall & Avril. Brother of the late Ann, Carmel, Mary, Mikey, Patrick, Sheila & Thomas.

Sadly missed by his Grandchildren Senan, Bèibhinn, Sadhbh, Euan, Ruth, Eve, Ellen, Joe, Grace, Cillian & Tadgh, Daughters In Law Gemma, Davina & Karen, Nephews, Nieces, Brother In Law, Sisters In Law, Relatives & Friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal on Tuesday evening (14th December) to St. Senan’s Church, Foynes arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (15th December) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery Askeaton.

------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Ann Nolan (née Moynihan) Exchange Street, Limerick



Ann Nolan (nee Moynihan) (Exchange Street, Limerick, Formerly of Bridgewater, Massachusetts., U.S.A.). December 12th 2021 peacefully in the loving care of Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Dearly loved mother of Richard, Charlotte and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Tommy and David, her beloved grandchildren Katie, Maria, Natalie and Antoin, great-grandchildren, Leah, Lexi, Jay and Mya, sisters Mary, Angela and Breda, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing for family and close friends at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday (16th December) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street this Friday (17th December) at 11.00am followed by a cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.00pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eileen O’Farrell (nee O’Connor), Tinnakilla, Ballyhahill, Co. Limerick and late of Manister, Croom.

Unexpectedly and peacefully at her home on 12th December 2021. Predeceased by her Husband Denis.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken children John, Maureen, Paul, Breeda and Donal. Her adored grandchildren David, Niamh, Seàn, Erin, Darragh, Jack and Ava. Her Sisters Sr. Mai & Sr. Delia, Brothers Michael, Pat, Jerry, Fr. Tim, John & Joe, Sister In Law Maureen O’Keeffe, Daughter In Law, Sons In Law, Nephews, Nieces, Sisters In Law, very kind neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode V94 AT26) on Tuesday 14th December.

Removal on Wednesday 15th December from her residence to Church of Our Lady of The Visitation, Ballyhahill for requiem mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin

------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Nuala Costello (née Kennedy) Main Street , Islandea & Embury Close, Adare, Limeric

Main Street, Adare, Islandea, and Embury Close, Adare Co Limerick. December 13th 2021, peacefully at UHL

Predeceased by her husband Gerard, sadly missed by her loving sons, Morgan, Brian, and Mark

Daughter-in-law Siobhán, grandchildren Rachel and Evan, brother Dick, sisters-in-law Chris Guiney and Marie Kennedy, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours, and her many friends

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing Tuesday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6 o’clock to 7.30

Removal to arrive Wednesday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass in the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare with burial immediately afterwards in

St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.

As per Covid guidelines, with no handshaking and face coverings, please

Mass will be live-streamed on www.adareparish.com

Mass cards or letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom

------------------------------------------------------

