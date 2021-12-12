Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, December 12, 2021

The death has occurred of John (Sean) O'Flaherty, Fairgreen, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Peacefully, at Athlunkard House Nursing Home, Westbury.

Predeceased by his parents John and Nancy, siblings Michael, Mamie and Breda. Very deeply regretted by his wife Mairead, sister Annette, nephew Noel Moore, nieces Elaine Moore, Mary Kirwan and Pamela Gallagher, brother-in-law Eddie King, grandnephews, grandnieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving at St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road, on Tuesday (December 14th) for 11am Requiem Mass.

Mass will be streamed live (link to follow)

After the Mass the Funeral Cortege, will travel past the family residence, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick John (Sean) Murphy, Castletroy Heights, Castletroy, Limerick and originally of Birr, Co. Offaly.

Former Captain, President & Trustee of Lahinch Golf Club, member of Castletroy Golf Club, double All-Ireland Hurdles Champion and County Manager of Limerick County Council.

Sean died peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Muiread, children John, Catherine, Declan & Alan, daughters-in-law Breda, Anna & Shaza, Catherine’s partner John, grandchildren Megan, Eoin, Cathal, Carmen, Luisa, Julian, Juliette & Djibriel sisters Maureen O’Neill (Boher) & Joan Clohosey (Cork), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Pre-deceased by his brother Joseph.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday 15th December from 5-6:30pm.

Arriving for Requiem Mass in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Thursday 16th December at 12 noon.

Mass will be live streamed here

Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery.

Sean’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home before Mass (11:30am Approx.)

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mollie Hurley (née O'Donovan), Hillside View Oola and late of Mortgage Meanus, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff at St. Anthony’s Nursing Home Pallasgreen in her 103rd year.

Sister of the late Bill, Kathleen, Josie and Chris.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her niece Mary, other nephews and nieces, grandnephew Derek, other grandnephews and grandnieces, great-grandnephew Oscar, great-grandniece Pippa, relatives, kind neighbours, staff and residents in St. Anthony’s and her large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Removal to arrive Tuesday morning for 11.30am requiem Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, Oola, with burial immediately afterwards in Glenogra Cemetery, Meanus.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines re. Covid-19. No handshaking and wear a face covering, please.

Family flowers only. Mass Cards or letters of sympathy may be sent to Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom. Condolence Book open via the link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Archie Brown, Ballynanty Road, Limerick. Late of Bus Eireann, Roxboro, Athlunkard Boat Club, Shannon R.F.C. and Fanore, Co. Clare.

December 11th 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Anne. Dearly loved father and grandfather. Predeceased by his twin sister Mary McKie on the same day. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing for family and close friends at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday (14th December) from 6.00pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand this Wednesday (15th December) at 10.00am. Enroute to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery for burial the funeral cortege will pass over Thomond Bridge and the Island Road.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Agatha Graef (née Sheahan), Caherass, Croom, Limerick / Castlecove, Kerry.

Agatha died peacefully and with great dignity, in the loving care of the matron, nurses and staff of Valentia Community Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Udo Graef. Very deeply regretted by her loving children Ingrid, Karl, Philip and Linda, grandchildren Sophie, Clodagh, Naomi and Luke, daughter in law Marian, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving to Coad Cemetery, Castlecove, on Tuesday at 2:30pm for prayers and burial.

To offer messages of sympathy to Agatha's family, please use the "condolence" option below.

House strictly, private.

Please note: Killarney to Molls Gap Road closed.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

