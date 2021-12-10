Deaths in Limerick: Friday December 10, 2021

The death has occurred of Catherine Colgan (née Tobin) Caherdavin Heights, Caherdavin, Limerick. The death has occurred on December 9th 2021, of Catherine Colgan aged 93, also known as Kathleen or Kitty, peacefully, at Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury.



Formerly of Castlemungret, Mungret, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Gerry. Sadly missed by her daughter Catherine, son Gerald, granddaughter Catherine nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.



May She Rest in Peace. Funeral arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, Limerick on Monday (December 13th) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial at Corcomroe Abbey, The Burren, Co. Clare.



Please adhere to government Covid guidelines with regard to mask wearing and social distancing. No hand shaking, please. Messages of condolence may be expressed through the link below.

The death has occurred of Brigid Forde (née Collins) Cloncon, Ballagh, Limerick / Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Formerly of Abbeyfeale. Died peacefully on 9th December at UHL. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Aidan, daughter Deniese, brother Michael, sisters Noreen and Kathleen, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, 11th of December, from 4pm with removal at 6pm to Ashford Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 12th December, at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. Please observe government Covid-19 guidelines.

The death has occurred of Sr. Mary GALVIN Limerick City, Limerick / Duagh, Kerry / Mallow, Cork. Formerly of Duagh, Co. Kerry. Sr. Mary died peacefully, in the tender loving care of Catherine McAuley House Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her brother Dan and very recently by her sister Sr. Patricia. Sadly missed by her sister Sr. Stanislaus, brother Gerard, niece Máire, nephews Pat & Liam, nieces-in-law, nephew-in-law, grandnieces & grandnephews, her Sisters of Mercy Community and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate (V94 Y2W4) on Saturday, 11th December, from 2pm, with prayers at 4pm. Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Sunday, 12th December, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Convent Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed here.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Noreen O'Mahony (née Finnin) St. Brendan’s Street, St. Marys Park, Limerick City, Limerick Noreen O’Mahony (nee Finnin) (St. Brendan’s Street, St. Marys Park, Limerick. Late of the Park Nursing Home). December 9th 2021 peacefully surrounded by her loving family and the staff of the Park Nursing home.

Beloved wife of the late Jim. Dearly loved mother of Gary, Sarah, Ruairí, Gemma and Dermot. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Kieran, daughter-in-law Maire, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday (12th December) from 4.00pm to 5.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Marys's Church, Athlunkard Street this Monday (13th December) at 11.00am The funeral cortege will pass the family home enroute to Shannon Crematorium for a cremation service at 1.00pm.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

