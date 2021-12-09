Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, December 9, 2021

The death has occurred of Kathleen Cleary (née Allis) of 82 Cluain Glas, Thurles, Tipperary / Toher, Doon, Limerick. On December 7 2021 unexpectedly. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Leena and her brothers Gerard and George. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Elaine, son Tom, grandson Eoghan, brothers Clement, Sean and Seamus (Jim), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, friends and all who knew her. Reposing at her home in Cluain Glas on Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm for friends and family. Arriving in SS Joseph’s and Brigid’s Church, Bóthar na Naomh, for Requiem Mass on Sunday, 12th December, at 10am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The deaths has occurred of Geoffrey (Geoff) Croucher (St. Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of London, Spain and Strand House, Ennis Road, Limerick). On December 9th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of St. Paul’s Nursing Home. Beloved son of the late John and Tess. Beloved brother of Ken, Dave, the late Phyllis and Des. Regretted by his sisters-in-law Kay and Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle this Monday (13th December) at 11.30pm followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines.

The death has occurred of Gertrude Hough (née O'Sullivan), Ballyshane, Monagea, Limerick / Brosna, Kerry. Beloved Gertrude passed away peacefully on the 8th December 2021 surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Milford Hospice after an illness bravely borne with courage and acceptance. Predeceased by her husband Liam, parents Jack and Nellie O'Sullivan and her beloved sister Colette. Much-loved mother of Geraldine, Maura and son John. She will be sadly missed by her brothers John (Ontario) and Philip, daughter in law Mairead and son in law Simon, grandchildren Daniel, Jack, Matthew, Charlotte, Conor, Lucy and Aoife, cousins, friends, neighbours and extended family. Reposing at her residence this Friday, 10th December, from 6pm to 8pm for relatives and close friends and arriving at Monagea Church at 8:30pm. Requiem mass Saturday, 11th December, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed on a link to follow.

The death has occurred of Louis Keane (Bon Accord, Ennis Road, Limerick. Late of Keane’s Bakery). On December 8, 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Grace. Dearly loved father of Declan, Valerie and Cindy. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Aideen, son-in-law David, his beloved grandchildren Darrin, Cíosa, Shauna, Adam, Katie, Conor, Grace and Éabha. sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home this Friday (10th December) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road this Saturday (11th December) at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Louis’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed. In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Lynch (nèe Reidy) of Ballinamadough,Glin Co Limerick. On Wednesday 8th December 2021, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Bill. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Eileen, Noreen and Kate and son Liam, sons In Law Con, David, Henry and Eoin, daughter In law Catherine, grandchildren,great grandchildren, brother In law Thòmas, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home for family and close friends from this evening Thursday 9th December. Requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glin on Sunday 12th December at 1.30pm. Followed by burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery Glin. Mass can be live streamed via this Link https://www.churchservices.tv/glin. Please observe government guidelines regarding Covid-19.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) McInerney (Woodbine Avenue, Caherdavin Heights, Limerick. Formerly of Ballymacraven, Kilshanny, Co. Clare. Late of Aer Rianta, Shannon). On December 8th 2021, peacefully, on his 95th birthday, in the loving care of Carrigoran House Nursing Home, after a long life well lived. Beloved husband of the late Bríd. Dearly loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Predeceased by his brother Pat, sisters Eileen (Cullinan), Mary (Doorty) and Peggy (Brady). Sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, for family and close friends, this Friday (10th December) from 4.00pm to 5.30pm. The funeral cortege will pass Woodbine Avenue this Saturday (11th December) at 10.30am en route to Christ the King Church, for Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, at 11.00am, followed by burial in Old Mungret Cemetery. Tom’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Mitchell, St. Ita’s, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ballinasloe, Co Galway who passed away peacefully on Monday December 6th 2021 at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Michael is very sadly missed by his son Kevin, daughters Michelle and Yvonne, their mother Evelyn, son-in-law Billy, grandchildren Nikita, Sade, Ryan, Paudie and Tori, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all his other relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30a.m. in St. Iomar’s Church, Killimordaly followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Linda O'Donoghue (née Bedworth) of No. 5 Mountain View Kilfinane, Co Limerick. On 30th November 2021. Peacefully but unexpectedly in England. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Melanie and Debbie, sons Patrick, Tommy and Paul, her sister Julie, sons in law, daughters in law, her adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and her many friends. Reposing Monday (13th Dec) from 4pm at her home in Kilfinane (V35H585) followed by evening prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from her residence Tuesday at 11.30am to arrive for a 12 noon Requiem Mass at St. Andrew's Church, Kilfinane followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Paddy Woodhouse, late of Abbey Vale, Corbally and Clancy Strand, Limerick. Paddy died peacefully on 7th December 2021. Beloved husband of the late Marie and dearest father of Anne, Kieran, Derry, Ronan, Aidan, Finola, Eoghan and the late Orla. Sadly missed by his loving children, daughters-in-law Kate and Maria, sons-in-law Joe and Alistair, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Betsy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral will arrive for Requiem Mass in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Wednesday, 15th December, 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.



