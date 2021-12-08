Deaths in Limerick - December 8, 2021

The death has occurred of Geraldine (Ger) McMahon (née Frawley)

Of Stoneville, Rathkeale

Ger passed away suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by loving husband Andy, brother Anthony, sisters, Angela and Helen, Godchildren, auntie Patsy, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of beloved friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Magner's funeral home, Rathkeale on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7p.m. Arriving at Coolcappa church on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12.30p.m. Cremation on Saturday at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice. Please adhere to government Covid-19 guidelines as regards to mask wearing, no handshaking and social distancing.

*******

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) O'Brien

Of Ballydowd Grove, Lucan, Dublin and Croom

Late the Cuckoo’s Nest, the Weavers the Coombe, and the Ramble Inn Killester, Dublin.

On December 7, 2021.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Connolly Memorial Hospital Dublin.

Dearly beloved husband of the late Angela, very deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephews, nieces, the O’Brien, O’Dwyer, Mockler and Halpin families, relatives, very kind neighbours and his friends.

Rest in peace.

Removal to arrive Friday morning for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lucan, with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Croom, arriving approx 3pm as per Covid-19 guidelines.

Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed at https://lucanparish.com/live-webcam-streaming.

Mass cards or letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom.

*******

The death has occurred of Hannah Owens (née Davis)

Of Reading, Berkshire, Britain and formerly of Kilcoora, Broadford

Unexpectedly at her residence on December 6, 2021. Predeceased by her loving father David. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her beloved husband Pat, much loved daughter Sinéad, her heartbroken mother Alice, sisters Catherine and Christina, her brother Thomas, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

May Hannah rest in peace

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Sextons Funeral Directors or Reading Funeralcare, 10 Portman Rd., Reading RG30 1EA, UK.

******

The death has occurred of Peggy (Margaret) Hurley Hampshire

North Circular Road and Dunmanway, Cork

Peggy passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving husband and family under the wonderful care of nurses, carers and staff of St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Dooradoyle, Limerick.

A native of Dunmanway, Co Cork. Formerly of Southern and Mid-Western Health Boards (HSE), Superintendent Registrar of civil marriages Mid-West and pioneer of Adult Education in Cork and Limerick.

Beloved wife of Stuart, mum to Louise and husband Colin, Helene and husband Simon, devoted Nana to Eoin, Jack, Thomas, Molly and Harry, beloved sister of Jim, Eileen, Maureen, Brendan, Teresa, William, Catherine and the late Jerome, much loved sister-in-law of Gerry, Noreen, Eileen, Michael, Nonie, Kevin, Judith, Peter and the late Betty, Sean and David, fondly remembered with love by nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and many friends especially Anne, Marie, Eliane, Jerry and Deirdre.

Until we see your beautiful face again

In that land where there is no more separation.

John O’Donohue

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday, December 10, from 4pm to 5pm, for family and close friends only.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday, December 11, for Requiem Mass at 10am.

This will be streamed live at http://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Dunmanway, Co. Cork at 2.30pm approx.

Family flowers only please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Walker

Of Dually, Newcastle West

Died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on December 7, 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nuala, sons George, Ambrose and partner Grainne, daughters Elizabeth, Ruth, Nuala, and Angela, sister Mary (Magner), sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his daughter Nuala Browne’s residence, Churchtown, V42 E868 this Thursday, December 9, from 6pm to 7pm for family and close friends. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Newcastle West on Friday, December 10, for 11:30am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Please observe government guidelines regarding Covid-19.

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret Whelan (née Glynn)

Of Kyle Fea, Croom

On December 6, 2021, suddenly at her home.

Mother of the late Declan.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband John, sons Brian, John, Shane and Andrew, daughter Louise, grandchildren Nicole and Paul, brothers Kieran, Patrick and Ger, sisters Sharon, Pauline, Evelyn, Madeline, and Nonie, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, in-laws, neighbours, and her many friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at her home Friday evening from 6 o’clock to 7.30pm.

Removal to arrive Saturday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Croom with burial immediately afterwards to Reilig Mhuire Croom.

As per Covid guidelines to include no handshaking and face coverings, please.

Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed by clicking at http://croomparish.ie/webcam/

Mass cards or letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom.

*******

The death has occurred of Roseleen Barrett (née Mulcahy)

Of Kiloughteen, Newcastle West

On Thursday December 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and the staff of the intensive care ward in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Kevin, adoring and loving mother of daughters Roz and Lucy and son Kevin.

Rest in peace

Predeceased by her parents John and Betty. Sadly missed by her niece Laura, nephews Michael, Christopher, and John, brothers, father in law, mother in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, neighbours, friends, relatives and cousins.

Arriving for requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, December 9 2021, at The Sacred Heart Church in Limerick City, followed by burial at Monagea Cemetery, Newcastle West (arriving in Monagea at approx at 1.45)

Letters of sympathy or Mass cards can be posted to McCarthy Funeral Directors, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick.

To view Rose's funeral mass on Thursday, click on the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QafI2iVtv14

*******

The death has occurred of Terence O'Grady

Of Loughrea, Galway and Askeaton

Terence O'Grady, St Laurence's Fields, Loughrea, Co Galway and formerly Cappagh, Askeaton, in the exceptional care of the staff at St Brendan's Community Nursing Unit, Loughrea. Deeply regretted by his partner Noreen; daughters Mary and Maeve; son Michael; grandchildren Fergus and Finn; sisters Mary, Rena, Ethna and Delma; brother Tony, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and his many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

All funeral arrangements will take place using HSE guidance and government regulations.

Terence’s Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, December 10, in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea, at 12.30, followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 15.30.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://loughreacathedral.ie/.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all of the extended family, neighbours and friends for all their kindness and help in every way at this very sad time.

*******

