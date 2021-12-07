Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

The death has occurred of Gisela O'Mahony (née Meurer) of Deerpark, Sixmilebridge, Clare / Limerick.



Gisela O’Mahony (nee Meurer) (Deerpark, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare. Late of Cologne, Germany). On December 6th 2021, died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of David. Dearly loved mother of Marlen and Marcus. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Judy, her beloved grandchildren Eve and Hugo, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street for family and close friends this Thursday (9th December) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Requiem mass for family and close friends will take place in St. Finnachta’s Church, Sixmilebridge this Friday (10th December) at 12 noon followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Gisela’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Gerard Moloney of Lilac Court, Keyes Park, Limerick and late resident of Roseville Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his loving wife Helen and son Patrick.

Adoring father of James, Bernadette, Sharon and Catherine. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Paddy, sister Lizzie, sons-in-law Emilio and Athion, daughter-in-law Erica, brother-in-law Seamus (U.K.), extended family, many friends and kind neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Thursday (December 9th) from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon on Friday (December 10th) in the Holy Family Church, Southill. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence link below.

The death has occurred of Dermot LYNCH of The Bungalow, Upper Carey's Road, Limerick City, Limerick.



Late of Limerick & District Motorcycle Club.

Dermot passed away peacefully, at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, on 7th December 2021. Beloved husband of the late Rita.

Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, 9th December, from 5pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass for family and friends in Shannon Crematorium on Friday, 10th December, at 11am.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines regarding close contacts and no hand shaking.

No flowers please - Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society/

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below or through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Tom Foley of The Marshes, Roughty Bridge and Shelburne Lodge, Kenmare, Kerry / Ballinacurra, Limerick.



Tom Foley, (The Marshes, Roughty Bridge and Shelburne Lodge, Kenmare, Co. Kerry and formerly of Avondale, Ballinacurra, Limerick).

On the 30th of November, 2021, Tom passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the home of his daughter Grace in London.

Beloved husband and best friend of Maura (née O'Connell). Loving father of Senga, Jane, Thos, Grace and Christina. Adoring grandfather of Liam, Louis, Julia, Diarmuid, Ben and Tom. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and Gerard. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother Willie, sisters-in-law Grainne, Pat, Judith and Inez, Louis and Liam's mother Sophie, sons-in-law Jerry, Patrick and Flor, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many good friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (December 9th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday morning (December 10th) from O' Connor's Funeral Home to Holy Cross Church Kenmare for 10.30am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Family flowers only thank you.

Please use the olink below as an option to offer your sympathies.

Tom's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Mary Bennett (née Gorman) of Glasnevin, Dublin / Limerick / Laois.



Bennett (née Gorman), Mary (late of Glasnevin and formerly of Limerick and Laois) – December 6th, 2021 (peacefully) at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Brian and loving mother of Liam, Brian, Ann Marie and the late Niall. Mary will be very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Paula and Chrissy, son-in-law Frank, her cherished nine grandsons Phil, Fintan, Aidan, Paul, Jack, Conor, Dylan, Michael and Jude, her great-grandson Ollie, sister Sheila, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal to the Church of St. Columba, Iona Road, on Saturday morning (December 11th), arriving for 10.30 o’clock Requiem Mass, thence Funeral to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed, for those who cannot attend, via the following link found below.

House private, please, in keeping with current Covid-19 advice.

May she Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Richard Basanta of Abbey Court, Fr. Russell Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick.



Formerly of the Philippines and late staff of Corbally House, Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of Janice and adoring father of Hollie and Sophia. Sadly missed by his parents Teburcio and Pilarcita, siblings Reagan, Odick and Ruby, family and relatives here in Ireland Leo and Jessica Vinas, Nenita and Julio Cabel family, Abigail and Trinidad Eva, mother-in-law Editha Vinas, friends in particular the Triskelion family, Nikki Nelson, Joy Mara and Kc Baustista and his work colleagues in Corbally House Nursing Home.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Wednesday (December 8th) from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm on Friday (December 10th) in the St. Nessan's Church, Raheen, Limerick.

Mass will be streamed on the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon , Co. Clare.

Cremation Service will be streamed live from the link below from 2.25pm.

(To access the stream, enter the following password: CCB14)

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below.

