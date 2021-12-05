Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, December 5, 2021

The death has occurred of Sr Kathleen Murphy RSJ, Formerly of Coolikerane, Millstreet, Co. Cork & Beechwood Gardens, Newcastle West.
Deeply loved and regretted by her large family of brothers and sisters, Judy, Brendan, Peggy, Mary, Nora, Joan, Eileen, Ben, Pat and Jerry, her nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in law, relatives and friends. Sadly missed by her Sisters as a treasured member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart.
Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Millstreet, Co Cork on Tuesday, burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Millstreet
Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.
Messages of condolence can be left on the link below.
May she rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here
John Kiely, Limerick hurling manager and player, Peter Casey with sponsors, Darren Harding, Clayton Hotel; Mary O'Riordan, Southern; Donn O'Sullivan, editor, Limerick Leader | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.