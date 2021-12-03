Deaths in Limerick - December 3, 2021

The death has occurred (in Canada) of Rita Zaidan (née Cowper) of Bridge Street, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Sadly missed by her sons John, Richard and Raymond; daughters Jackie, Vanessa, Evie, and Cathy; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Eileen, brother Des (Newcastle West), nephews and nieces and many friends.

Rita's Mass and burial will take place in Canada.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Paddy McMahon of Littlemount, St Vincent's, Rosbrien, Limerick. Late of Greenhill Road, Garryowen.

Predeceased by brother Michael and parents May and Patrick. Very deeply regretted by his wife Patricia, son Brían and his girlfriend Aisling Reale, all other relatives, many friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Monday (December 6) from 9.30am to 11am. Requiem Mass at 12 noon (on Monday) in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Burial afterwards at Kilfinane Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Peadar McCartney of Kinsale, County Cork. Late of Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Gemma and loving father to Niamh and Colm. Wonderful grandfather to Dylan, Elliott and Brenna; dear brother of Roisin, Sean and the late Seamus.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday (December 7) in St Joseph’s S.M.A. Church, Wilton, Cork - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at St Finbarr’s Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace