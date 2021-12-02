Deaths in Limerick: Thursday December 2, 2021

Paddy Ahern, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and London. Paddy passed away on November 18th 2021 in London. Predeceased by his brothers John, Danny and Gerard, his sister Philomena (Curtin), Paddy is very sadly missed by his brothers Billy and Jimmy, sisters Elma and Tessie, all his other relatives and friends. Rest In Peace

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. followed by Cremation Service at 2.00 p.m. at Shannon Crematorium.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Paddy Coffey 42 Parnell Road, Harold's Cross, Dublin / Pallasgreen, Limerick. Paddy Coffey, 42 Parnell Road, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 12 / New Pallas, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick and formally of Ballybrood, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick. Former Chairman of Portobello GAA Club. Suddenly at his residence.RIP

Predeceased by his parents William and Mary, brothers Liam and infant Patrick. Survived by his sister Sarah Walsh (Buncrana, Co. Donegal), brother Matthew (Limerick), brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and a large circle of friends in Dublin and Limerick.

Funeral Mass Monday at 11am at Our Lady of Delours Church, Dolphins Barn, Dublin followed by burial afterwards in Caherconlish cemetery arriving at approximately 3.30pm

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bruce Graham Hersey 74 Kincora Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin / Limerick



Bruce Graham Hersey (Kincora Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin and late of Limerick). Bruce died, peacefully, on November 29th 2021, after a short illness, in the kind and gentle care of the staff of St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his mother Ruth. He will be lovingly remembered by his cousins and their families, Fr. Gerard O’Leary, Ethna Leonard, Kathleen O’Donnell, Clare Archer and Arthur O’Leary, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Bruce was an extraordinary and talented musician who will be sadly missed by his colleagues, pupils and friends in the musical world in Dublin and especially by his dear friends Liam and Sharon Wylie.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, Limerick (V94 KV4A) this Saturday (4th December) at 11am, followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery, Mulgrave Street, Limerick (V94 HXF6). Bruce’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Foundation.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Tom McGARRY Walnut Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Tom passed away peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Josephine.

Sadly missed by his loving children Catherine, Susan, Siobhán, Jean, Louise, Thomas, Karen & Patrick, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday 5th December from 4:30-6pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Monday 6th December for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

House Private Please

No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anne (Anna) Mulcair East Square, Askeaton, Limerick / Kilmacud, Dublin



The death has occurred of Anne (Anna) Mulcair peacefully in the loving care of Thorpe's Nursing Home, Clarina, Co. Limerick, formerly of East Square, Askeaton, Co. Limerick, Sweetbriar Lane, KIlmacud, Dublin and The Park Village, Castletroy, Limerick. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Ellen, dear sister Joh and dear brother Michael. Sadly missed by sister in law Sheila, nieces Elaine, Anne, Mary and Sheila, grandnieces, grandnephews, friends and relatives.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kieran Madigans Funeral Home, Askeaton (V94 K598) on Saturday, 4th December, from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church, Askeaton, Co. Limerick on Sunday, 5th December, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilmoylan Cemetery, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick.

Government and HSE Covid Regulations must be adhered to during all aspects of the funeral with masks to be worn and social distancing.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Ann NOLAN (née Downes) 45 Walnut Drive, Caherdavin Heights, Caherdavin, Limerick & Learning for Life Montessori. Ann died peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of Derek, much loved mother of Robert, Lloyd & Alma, adoring grandmother to Fiachna, Daithi, Saoirse, Diarmuid, Harry, Roisin & Allanah and dearest sister to Chris, Nora, Celia, Pat and the late Tom, Marie & Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Siún & Helena, son-in-law Kieran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, here dear friend Carol and other kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at home on Friday, 3rd December, from 5pm to 7pm, this is for family and very close friends only.

Funeral leaving the family home to arrive at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Saturday, 4th December, for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen Sheehy (nee Crowley), Ballynort, Askeaton, and formerly of West Square, Askeaton, who died peacefully at home with her family on 2nd December 2021. Beloved wife of the late Mick. Survived by her sister Teresa, her children Maureen, John, Zita, Mona, and Kevin; her son-in-law Ger and daughter-in-law Marian; her fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan’s Funeral Home Askeaton (Eircode V94 K598), on Friday, 3rd December, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton on Saturday, 4th December, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Requiem Mass can be viewed online at (link to follow). Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

By request of the family please no handshaking or hugs to protect us all at this time.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

House Private. Family flowers only please.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

