Deaths in Limerick - December 1, 2021

The death has occurred of Michéal (Mick) Acton

Of Ballincollig, Cork and Glin

On November 30, 2021, peacefully at Cork University Hospital, Michéal (Mick) (retired member of An Garda Siochana), husband of Eileen, loving father of Stephen, Rhoda, Tara and Jason and brother of Marcella and the late Sean, David, Jim and Ina. Sadly missed by his wife and family, extended family, grandchildren, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mick’s funeral service will take place at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Saturday at 11am for family and close friends followed by private cremation.

*******

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Broderick

Of 30 Bracken Gardens, North Circular Road

Mike passed away peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Julie, children Ciarán and Niamh, adored grandchildren Orlaith, Cathal and Conor, son-in-law Peter, Ciarán’s partner Rubi, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at home on Thursday, December 2, from 5pm to 7pm, this is strictly for family and very close friends only. Funeral arriving to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Friday, December 3, for Requiem Mass at 11am. This will be streamed live at http://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret cemetery.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Noreen Kavanagh (née Frawley)

Of Kilteragh, Dooradoyle, formerly of O'Malley Park

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, sons Thomas, Noel, Denis, Garry and Darren, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Thursday, December 2 from 3.30pm to 5.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Friday, December 3 in St. Saviour's Church, Glentworth Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick Kelly

Of Knocklong

Also of Nottingham and Hampstead, London.

In his 96th year, Patrick passed away peacefully on October 21, 2021. Predeceased by his wife Joan, parents Edward and Hannah, brother Martin and sisters Bridget, Margaret and Teresa. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Patrick and Philip, daughters Teresa, Colette & Martina, grandchildren Michael, Connor, James and Joan, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Patrick’s Funeral will be received at the Good Shepherd Church, Nottingham on Sunday, December 5, at 4.45pm prior to requiem Mass on Monday, December 6, at 10.30 am prior to interment at Redhill Cemetery in Nottingham.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/nottinghamgoodshepherd

*******

The death has occurred of Pat Ranahan

Of Ballysteen, Askeaton

On November 30, 2021. Peacefully, surrounded by his family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his father PJ, mother Peggy and sister Pauline (O'Connor). Pat will be very sadly missed and remembered with fondness by his loving wife Mary, sons Patrick, Conor, Sean, Owen, Darragh, and their partners, brothers Des, Gerard and Seamus, sister Maureen, adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at his home, for family and close friends, on Thursday December 2. Removal on Friday morning, December 3 arriving for funeral Mass at 12pm at St Patrick's Church, Ballysteen. Burial afterwards in Beagh Cemetery, Ballysteen.

Government and HSE Covid regulations must be adhered to during all aspects of the funeral with masks to be worn and no handshakes or hugs. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to a charity of your choosing.

*******

The death has occurred of Donna Kavanagh

Of Fairyhall, Mountpellier, O'Briensbridge and Clonlara, Clare

Predeceased by her brother Steven. Deeply missed by her loving family, partner Lee, children Amber and Adam, her dog Teddy, parents John and Margaret, brother Ian, mother-in-law Ber, father-in-law Pa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater, this Thursday, December 2 from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in St. Senan's Church, Clonlara, this Friday, December 3 at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Donass Cemetery.

Due to the current rising numbers of Covid cases, the family would appreciate if people strictly adhere to the current government guidelines.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to McMahon Funeral Directors.

*******

Messages of condolence can also be left here.