Deaths in Limerick: Monday, November 29, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Ahern (née Dalton) Coole West, Athea, Limerick

Mary passed away peacefully on 28rd November 2021, at her residence in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Mossy, sisters Peg (Joy) & Sr. Cyprian (Birmingham)

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Christy & Gerard, daughter Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Josie (Clancy – Knockanure), Chris (Dalton – New York), daughter-in-law Cathy, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

A Private Family Funeral & Burial will take place, for immediate family, neighbours and close friends only, in accordance with the HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health.

House Strictly Private

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Wednesday (1st Dec) at 12 noon, burial immediately after in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane, due to current HSE guidelines, the church capacity is limited to 50%. Please adhere to social distancing, wearing of face covers and strictly no hand shaking at any time during the funeral.

Anyone who would like to pay their respect by means of standing in a Guard of Honour, can do so, as the funeral cortege passes from the church on route to the cemetery at Gale Bridge Moyvane at around 1pm.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Family Flowers Only Please – Donations, if desired, to the Daffodil Nurses at Milford Hospice

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Roseline Buckley (née Walsh) Davin Gardens, Caherdavin, Limerick

Roseline Buckley (nee Walsh) (Davin Gardens, Caherdavin, Limerick, Formerly of Noonan’s Cleaners). November 27th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Jack, Helena, James, Marie and Kevin. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Brenda and Rachel, her beloved grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing for family and close friends at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Tuesday (30th November) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will be held this Wednesday (1st December) at 11am in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and me

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anthony (Jacko) Kinnane Late of London and Kennedy Park, Limerick City, Limerick

Anthony (Jacko) Kinnane, late of London and Kennedy Park, Limerick. Died 23rd September 2021 in London. Survived by his sister and brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service of interment of ashes and interment of his late brother Ger's ashes at Mount St Oliver's Cemetery on Sunday, 5th December, at 1pm.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret Moore (née Cronin) Knockhill, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick, Formerly of Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick

Very deeply regretted by her son Declan and his father Declan Senior, sisters Marie, Ann, Kathleen and Martina, brothers Ger, Michael, John and Eddie, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Wednesday (December 1st) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Thursday (December 2nd) in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary NEENAN (née McCarthy) Turnings Lower, Straffan, Kildare / Kilmeedy, Limerick

Neenan (nee McCarthy) (Turnings Lower, Straffan, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kilmeedy, Co. Limerick) – Nov 28, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, after a twelve month illness, fought with courage, dignity and a smile, when possible, at The Mater Hospital, Mary, loving wife of Johnny (John) and devoted mother of Catherine, Klair, John and Ed; Mary will be forever remembered by her loving husband of nearly fifty years, her cherished children, adored grandchildren Emma, Sophia, Sean and Ethan, sons-in-law Paul Bushe and David Butler, daughter-in-law Leanne Kavanagh, brothers Michael (Cork), Ned (Kilmeedy), John (Castleknock) and Pat (Shanballymore), close friends Caroline, Mary and Anne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Straffan arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Straffan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Celbridge / Straffan Ph: 01 455 5121.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John NIX Woodcock Hill, Meelick, Clare / Limerick

Teramo, Italy and formerly of Woodcock Hill, Meelick, Near Limerick.

John died peacefully in the presence of his loving wife Eugenia, after a long illness bravely borne.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife Eugenia, adored children Starline, Grace and Mark, parents Gerard and Mary, sister Catherine, brother James, parents-in-law Dante and Angela, brothers-in-law Peter and Pino, sister-in-law Claire, nephew and niece, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

John's Funeral Service and Burial have taken place in Teramo, Italy. There will be a Month's Mind Mass in St. John's Cathedral in Limerick on Saturday 4th December at 12 noon.

We ask all attending to observe the Covid precautions in place, as per current public health guidelines which include social distancing.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Brendan (Ben) Real Munchin Ville, Farranshone, Limerick

Brendan (Ben) Real (Munchin Ville, Farranshone, Limerick). November 29th 2021 peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Predeceased by his brothers Sean and Paddy and sister Rachel. Deeply regretted by his beloved brothers Joe, Ger and Paul, sisters-in-law Aida, Marie, Phyllis and Joyce, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will be held this Wednesday (1st December) at 11.00am in St. Munchins Church, Clancy Strand. Following Requiem Mass the Funeral Cortege will pass Brendan’s home enroute to Shannon Crematorium for a cremation service at 1.00pm. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Pat Reidy Ardvone, Ardagh, Limerick

Pat died suddenly on 28th November at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, son Paul, daughters Jackie and Sarah, brother Johnny and sister Mary, sons-in-law Rory and Brian, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Kayla, Sadie, Cian, Gerri-Mai, Leah, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Wednesday, December 1st, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Molua's Church, Ardagh. Requiem Mass is on Thursday, 2nd December, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvery Cemetery in Newcastle West. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. Please adhere to Government guidelines on Covid 19. Please wear a face mask and no handshaking.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Maureen Richardson (née Hayes) Monkstown, Dublin / Galbally, Limerick



Richardson (nee Hayes) Maureen. 29th November 2021. (peacefully) in the kind care of all the staff of the Ferndene Nursing Home. Maureen, beloved wife of Tommy and loving mother of Niamh, Cliona and Bladhana . Sadly missed by her devoted husband, daughters, sister Pauline, brothers Denis and Seamus, sisters in law Mary Kate, Phil and Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam. Reposing at her home on Wednesday 1st of December from 3pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass at 10.45am on Thursday morning at the Church of the Holy Family, Kill Avenue, Co. Dublin. Burial on Friday morning from Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St.Vincent de Paul. Please observe Covid 19 restrictions regarding mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

-----------------------------------------

