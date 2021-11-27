Deaths in Limerick - November 27, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) English

Of Lourdesville, Kildare Town, Kildare, Galbally and Bantry, Cork

Retired sergeant, the Curragh camp.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Phil, sons David, Alan, Brian and Paul, daughters Roseann and Marie, sons and daughters in law, partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mick rest in peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, on Monday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Tuesday morning to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. The numbers at the Mass are limited, in line with current restrictions.

Mick's funeral Mass can be viewed at the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/

*******

The death has occurred of Patricia Neville (née Cronin)

Of Hillview, Lower Coonagh, Coonagh

Patricia died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, children Darren and Diane, grandchildren Isla and Luke, daughter-in-law Rhonda, sisters Nuala and Marie, other family and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Tuesday, November 30, at 11am. This will be live streamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/caherdavin.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon crematorium.

The funeral cortege will pass the family home and Lower Coonagh on route the Mass at 10:40am approx.

House strictly private please.

No flowers please, donations to the Samaritans.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Josephine O'Connell Lowdell

Of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen

Late of Prestbury, Cheltenham, Britain.

Peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Very deeply regretted by her loving children Charlotte, Louise, James and their partners Richard, Will and daughter in law Jenny, grandchildren Wolfe, Jago and Willow, sisters Mary, Ann, Bernadette, Majella, Niamh and Deirdre, brothers, Alphonsus, Donal, John, Sam, Ciaran and Michael, nephews, nieces all other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral will take place Monday, December 6, 2021, at Cheltenham Cemetery and crematorium Bouncers Lane Cheltenham, GL52 5JT. Josephine's months mind mass will take place Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 7pm in St John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick (Joseph) O'Connor

Of Ballymackessy, Newcastle West

Died peacefully on November 24, 2021 at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Barbara, daughters Josie, Janett and Katie, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Monday, November 29, from 6pm to 7pm. Cremation on Tuesday, November 30, at Shannon crematorium at 12noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Please observe government guidelines regarding Covid 19. Please wear a face mask and no handshaking.

*******

The death has occurred of Noreen Walsh

Of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston

Noreen passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her daughter's residence, in Rostrevor, Co. Down.

Sadly missed by her loving children Richard, Tara, Michael, Jamie, Barry, Kerby, Nathan and Evan, by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her mother Ann, her sisters Marie and Caroline, brother Ernest, other family and friends.

Pre-deceased by her partner Mikey, her father Josie, brother Jimmy and sons Darragh and Ross

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Monday, November 29, from 11am for family and close friends. Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road at 1pm. This will be streamed live at https://ololparish.ie/webcam/

Burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

No flowers please; donations, if desired, to Life and Time.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

*******

