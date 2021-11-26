Deaths in Limerick - November 26, 2021

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Clancy (née Scanlon) of Ballyneale, Ballingarry, Limerick.

Predeceased by her son James.

Beloved wife of Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her children Marie, Ann, John, Caroline, Marguerite and Helena; sons-in-law Diarmuid and Thomas; daughters-in-law Christine and Maria; grandchildren Doireann, Megan, Dean, Ashlinn, Saoirse, Tiernan, Lauren, Nathan, Killian, Oran and Abbie; great-grandchildren Theo and Fiadh; sisters Annie and Nora, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the family residence in Ballyneale, Ballingarry this Saturday from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry 11.30am on Sunday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Click here for live-stream.

The death has occurred of Marie Cooke (née Healy) of Merval Drive, Clareview, Limerick. Formerly of Ennis, County Clare.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearest mother of Martin, Sean and Darren. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law Lisa, Martina and Gerry; grandchildren Jessica, Kate, Aisling, Emer, Maeve, Amy, Darragh and Dean; sister Carmel, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Sunday (November 28), from 5pm to 6pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Monday, at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maura McMahon (née Leo) of Forty Acres, Bruree, Limerick. Formerly of Lough Gur.

Beloved wife of the late Johnny and dear mother of Eileen and the late baby James. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter and her partner David, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours, and friends.

Reception into The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree on Sunday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards to New Church Cemetery, Lough Gur.

Click here for live-stream.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Joseph) O'Connor of Ballymackessy, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Barbara, daughters Josie, Janett and Katie, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Monday (November 29), from 6pm to 7pm. Cremation at 12noon on Tuesday (November 30) at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of John O'Mara of Ashfort, Patrickswell.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers Robert, Michael and James; sisters-in-law Betty, Ruth, Aunt Carmel, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Sunday (November 28) from 4pm to 5pm, for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Peter & Paul Church, Crecora on Monday, (November 29) at 12 noo with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan (née Stack) of Coolacokera, Ardagh, Limerick. Late of Ballinlonig, Dromcollogher.

Wife of the late Shaun and deeply regretted her family Dan, Kay, and John; daughter-in-law Therese; sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren Séan and Oisin, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Saturday (November 27) from 6pm with removal, at 7.30pm, to St Moluas Church, Ardagh.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2.30pm and burial afterwards in Grange Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine Woulfe (née Hayes) of Keale Cross South, Athea. Late of Glenderough, Templeglantine.

Predeceased by her husband William, son Maurice, brother John Michael Hayes and son-in-law Colm Cleary.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Pat, John and Willie; daughters Mary and Catherine; grandchildren Clodagh, Oisín, Darragh, Colm, Cormac and Debbie; daughters-in-law Ann, Lisa and Mary; sisters-in-law Mary Ann (Hayes – Templeglantine) and Nora (Woulfe – USA); nephew Maurice, niece Mary, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Saturday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, for immediate family, neighbours and close friends only,

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Sunday (Nov 28) at 2.30pm with burial immediately afterwards in Templeathea Cemetery.

House Strictly Private

Click here for live-stream.

