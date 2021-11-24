Deaths in Limerick - November 24, 2021

The death has occurred of Sr. Patricia Galvin

Of Limerick City, Mallow, Cork and Duagh, Kerry

Sr Patricia died peacefully, in the tender loving care of Catherine McAuley house nursing home.

Pre-deceased by her brother Dan. Sadly missed by her sisters Sr Mary and Sr Stanislaus, brother Gerard, niece Máire, nephews Pat and Liam, nieces-in-law, nephew-in-law, grandnieces and grandnephews, her Sisters of Mercy community and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate (V94 Y2W4) on Thursday, November 25, from 4:30pm, with prayers at 6pm.

Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Friday, 26th November, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Convent Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0B0DUjT1kk.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s funeral home.

*******

The death has occurred of Stephen Hayes

Of Merval Drive, Clareview

Formerly of Creagh Avenue, Kileely a nd late staff of St. Camillus' Hospital

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Liz, daughters Audrey and Olivia, Audrey's partner Darren, grandchildren Jamie, Katie, Calum, Cian, Alex and Jordan, brother Augustine, sisters Mary, Lilly, Dolores, Teresa and Majella, nephews, nieces, the extended Hayes and Joyce families, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Friday, November 26 from 3.30pm to 5.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday, November 27 in St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

House strictly private, please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Kirby (née Meehan)

Of North Circular Road

On November 24, 2021 peacefully at Galway University Hospital. Beloved wife of Michael. Dearly loved mother of James, Lynda and Louise. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Richard and Jerry, her beloved grandchildren Cormac, Ciara, Rupert, Oliver, Louis and Aimee, brother Bryan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Thompson's funeral home, Thomas Street for family and close friends this Friday, November 26 from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will be held this Saturday, November 27 at 11.00am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road followed by burial in Saint Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

"Until the white rose blooms again, goodbye my love, goodbye".

Mary’s requiem Mass will be live streamed at http://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Phyllis Murphy (née Daly)

Of Knockfinisk, Carrigkerry, Athea and Lixnaw, Kerry

Phyllis passed away unexpectedly on November 23, 2021, at her residence in the loving care of her husband Timmy.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband Timmy, brother Dr. Aidan Daly (Tralee), sister Mary Kirby (Ardfert), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

A private family funeral and burial will take place, for immediate family, neighbours and close friends only, in accordance with the HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health.

House strictly private.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea, on Sunday, November 28 at 12 noon, burial immediately after in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West, due to current HSE guidelines, the church capacity is limited to 50%. Please adhere to social distancing, wearing of face covers and strictly no hand shaking at any time during the funeral.

Anyone who would like to pay their respect by means of standing in a guard of honour, can do so, as the funeral cortege passes through Athea on route to the cemetery in Newcastle West at around 1.15pm.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Family flowers only please

*******

The death has occurred of Pat Ambrose

Of Churchtown, Newcastle West

Died peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, brother in law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, this Thursday, November25, at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery. Please observe government Covid 19 guidelines. House private, please.

*******

The death has occurred of Ted Brooks

Of Manusmore, Clarecastle, Clare and Limerick

Late of Element Six, formerly De Beers and Irish Seed Savers and a member of the Limerick Choral Union.

Ted died peacefully, at Ennis General Hospital.

Beloved husband of Helen (née Brassil), dearest father of Maurice, David and Kate and devoted grandad to Greta and Eleanor.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and children, their partners Anna, Anna and William, granddaughters, brothers Maurice and Geoffrey, sisters Joy and Valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and his many friends.

Rest in peace

Private cremation will take place for family and close friends in Shannon Crematorium on Sunday, November 28, at 2pm.

This will be live streamed at https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming from 1.55pm (password: GG14TB).

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care team

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Ursula Leahy (née McGrath)

Of Dublin 12 and Hospital

On November 22, 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late William, she will be sadly missed by her children Yvonne, Martin, Patricia and Paula, grandchildren Ciara, Tom, Louise, Ali, Orlaith and Cian, great-grandchildren Erin and Cillian, sister Noreen, daughter-in-law Marie, sons-in-law Jim, Phillip and Dave, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Thursday, November 25 between 5pm and 7pm for close friends and family only. Removal on Friday, November 26 to Mary Immaculate Church (The Oblates), Tyrconnell Rd., Inchicore arriving at 9.50am for funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/maryimmaculateoblates

Please adhere to government guidelines for the reposing and the funeral Mass. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services.

*******

The death has occurred of Eamonn (Ned) Rea

Of Knocklyon Heights, Templeogue, Dublin and Effin

On November 22, 2021. Of Eamonn Rea’s Pub, Parkgate Street, president and former chairman of the Faugh’s GAA Club and former chairman of Club Limerick Dublin GAA Supporters Club. Died peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family in the kind care of the staff on William Stoke’s Unit, Tallaght University Hospital; beloved husband of Mary, loving dad of Lisa, Seán and Leonie and adored gran gran of Paddy, Ali and Faye. Predeceased by his loving brother Paddy.

Eamonn will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his wife, children and their partners Dave and Vicki, grandchildren, sisters Alice Lynch, Maura Rea, Bridie O’Callaghan, brothers Jerry, Tom Dave, Jack, Matt and Mike, aunt, uncle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Eamonn, gone too soon after a very full life

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm only. Please adhere to current HSE Covid 19 guidelines on mask wearing, social distance etc. Eamonn’s Funeral Mass will be on Friday at 11.30am in Church of St. Jude the Apostle, Willington, Templeogue followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium (Victorian Chapel) at 1.45pm.

To view Eamonn’s Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am please see following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-jude-the-apostle-templeogue

Family flowers please. Donations, if desired to the William Stokes Unit, Tallaght University Hospital or a charity of your choice.

*******

